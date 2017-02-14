Women’s golf starts 2017 fast with Peg Barnard win

Despite not having competed since November, the No. 1 Stanford women’s golf team showed few signs of rust last weekend as it cruised to a first place finish in the Peg Barnard Invitational.

Led by two rounds of 4-under 67 from star freshman Andrea Lee, the Cardinal took an early lead and never looked back as they defended their home course against regional competition. The victory marks the first outright tournament win of the season for Stanford.

“Good team effort,” said head coach Anne Walker. “Always pleased with a W.”

Lee’s total of 134 put her in first overall on the weekend by six strokes. The number three-ranked individual in the country shot 10 birdies and only two bogies on the weekend as she earned her third individual title of the season.

“I’m really happy to be back in competition,” said Lee. “We haven’t played in a tournament for three months. I was kind of wondering how I would do today, but I played really well, so I’m excited about that.”

Lee was followed closely by senior Casey Danielson, who worked her way up to fourth place with a 2-under 69 on her second day of play. Freshman Albane Valenzuela finished two strokes further back to tie for eighth at +4 on the weekend.

The Cardinal fielded a B team at the event as well, which was boosted into fifth place by a number of strong individual performances. Freshman Madie Chou’s +4 tied her with Valenzuela for eighth, while senior Quirine Eijkenboom finished a stroke behind to tie for eleventh overall.

“It was a good team effort and I loved seeing those three freshmen do well,” said Walker. “The big takeaway, regardless of the win, was I saw a ton of stuff that we need to brush up on.”

The Cardinal will get just a brief rest before returning to action next week for the All-State Sugar Bowl Classic. The event runs from February 19-21 at the English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans.

Contact Andrew Mather at amather ‘at’ stanford.edu.