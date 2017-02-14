Reichenbach becomes fourth best high jumper in school history

This weekend, some of Stanford’s best track and field athletes competed in the Don Kirby Invitational at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico. Cardinal athletes largely improved their chances of qualifying for NCAA Indoor Championships in March.

Junior Rachel Reichenbach had a weekend, placing fifth in the high jump and tying her personal best at 5-8 ¾ (1.75m). After opening the season on a 5-7 jump earlier this year, Reichenbach became No. 4 on the list of Stanford’s best high jumpers in history after her performance this weekend.

Sophomore Trevor Rex also jumped for Stanford, placing 22nd in the men’s high jump at 6-2 ¾ (1.90m).

On the other side of the track, a few of Stanford’s sprinters competed in the men’s indoor 200m. Junior Isaiah Brandt-Sims placed ninth, posting an impressive 21.62 for his first indoor 200 on a tight-banked track. Fellow junior Colin Dolese placed 26th with a personal best of 21.99 seconds.

Three Cardinal sprinters competed in the women’s 200m, all placing outside of the top 20. Junior Gaby Gayles led the Cardinal in the race, finishing in 24.51. Although only about two seconds behind the top finisher, Gayles’ time placed her 24th due to the large number of competitors.

Looking ahead, Stanford’s track and field athletes will have one more chance to qualify for the MPSF and NCAA Championship, as they will travel to Arizona on Feb. 17 to compete in the NAU Last Chance Invitational.

