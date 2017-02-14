Five types of people you’ll meet on Valentine’s Day

1. Fully enjoys the holiday; sincerely wishes people a happy holiday and sends candy-grams — genuinely enthusiastic human being

Does homework the day it was assigned

Hopelessly addicted to caffeine

Dislikes blue-raspberry on principle

Sleeps approximately eight hrs a week

Secretly thinks they’re the best driver in their friend group

2. “Valentine’s Day is a corporate ploy designed to commodify love for capital gain.” Intentionally wears black on the day of.

“I’m not a pessimist, I’m a realist”

Self-described mess

Has a blog

Keeps finger nails super short

Actually orders pistachio ice cream

Plays at least two obscure instruments

Lawful evil

3. Benign acceptance — here to have a good tim;, not too ruffled; will smile but politely abstain from Valentine-y activities.

Vague but weirdly positive

Long eyelashes

Too trusting

Never seen doing work but is lowkey always stressed

Chill drunk

Says “fight me” a lot

Wouldn’t win a fight with a toaster

Adidas

4. Jaded resignation — sullenly accepts their incapacity to alter the situation.

Taking the L

Cat person

Unironically watches “The Bachelor”

Multilingual but mostly just talks shit in front of people’s faces

Types really fast

Currently investing heavily in the Coffee I.V. market

In pain

5. Has literally no opinion on the matter — vaguely nods along with whomever has the most vocal position.

Lowkey Backstreet Boys

Still thinks Heelys are cool

Never knows what time things are happening

Has Bigger Things to worry about

Doesn’t know much about astronomy but has a lot of passion

Says “it’s fine” a lot

It’s not fine

Tag yourself and contact Maximiliana Bogam at ebogan ‘at’ stanford.edu.