Five types of people you’ll meet on Valentine’s Day

By: Maximiliana Bogan

1. Fully enjoys the holiday; sincerely wishes people a happy holiday and sends candy-grams — genuinely enthusiastic human being

  • Does homework the day it was assigned
  • Hopelessly addicted to caffeine
  • Dislikes blue-raspberry on principle
  • Sleeps approximately eight hrs a week
  • Secretly thinks they’re the best driver in their friend group

2. “Valentine’s Day is a corporate ploy designed to commodify love for capital gain.” Intentionally wears black on the day of.

  • “I’m not a pessimist, I’m a realist”
  • Self-described mess
  • Has a blog
  • Keeps finger nails super short
  • Actually orders pistachio ice cream
  • Plays at least two obscure instruments
  • Lawful evil

3. Benign acceptance — here to have a good tim;, not too ruffled; will smile but politely abstain from Valentine-y activities.

  • Vague but weirdly positive
  • Long eyelashes
  • Too trusting
  • Never seen doing work but is lowkey always stressed
  • Chill drunk
  • Says “fight me” a lot
  • Wouldn’t win a fight with a toaster
  • Adidas

4. Jaded resignation — sullenly accepts their incapacity to alter the situation.

  • Taking the L
  • Cat person
  • Unironically watches “The Bachelor”
  • Multilingual but mostly just talks shit in front of people’s faces
  • Types really fast
  • Currently investing heavily in the Coffee I.V. market
  • In pain

5. Has literally no opinion on the matter — vaguely nods along with whomever has the most vocal position.

  • Lowkey Backstreet Boys
  • Still thinks Heelys are cool
  • Never knows what time things are happening
  • Has Bigger Things to worry about
  • Doesn’t know much about astronomy but has a lot of passion
  • Says “it’s fine” a lot
  • It’s not fine

 

Tag yourself and contact Maximiliana Bogam at ebogan ‘at’ stanford.edu.

