Five types of people you'll meet on Valentine's Day

By: Maximiliana Bogan

1. Fully enjoys the holiday; sincerely wishes people a happy holiday and sends candy-grams — genuinely enthusiastic human being

Does homework the day it was assigned
Hopelessly addicted to caffeine
Dislikes blue-raspberry on principle
Sleeps approximately eight hrs a week
Secretly thinks they're the best driver in their friend group

2. "Valentine's Day is a corporate ploy designed to commodify love for capital gain."

Intentionally wears black on the day of.
"I'm not a pessimist, I'm a realist"
Self-described mess
Has a blog
Keeps finger nails super short
Actually orders pistachio ice cream
Plays at least two obscure instruments
Lawful evil

3. Benign acceptance — here to have a good tim;, not too ruffled; will smile but politely abstain from Valentine-y activities.

Vague but weirdly positive
Long eyelashes
Too trusting
Never seen doing work but is lowkey always stressed
Chill drunk
Says "fight me" a lot
Wouldn't win a fight with a toaster
Adidas

4. Jaded resignation — sullenly accepts their incapacity to alter the situation.

Taking the L
Cat person
Unironically watches "The Bachelor"
Multilingual but mostly just talks shit in front of people's faces
Types really fast
Currently investing heavily in the Coffee I.V. market
In pain

5. Has literally no opinion on the matter — vaguely nods along with whomever has the most vocal position.

Lowkey Backstreet Boys
Still thinks Heelys are cool
Never knows what time things are happening
Has Bigger Things to worry about
Doesn't know much about astronomy but has a lot of passion
Says "it's fine" a lot
It's not fine

Tag yourself