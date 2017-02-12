Men’s tennis takes down UNLV and SMU in weekend sweep

No. 20 Stanford men’s tennis (5-1) won both its contests this weekend as it swept UNLV (4-2) on Saturday before blanking Saint Mary’s (3-2) on Sunday. In both contests, Stanford was victorious by 7-0 final scores.

On Saturday, Stanford earned its second shutout of the season. After sweeping all three doubles matches, Stanford took the doubles point. Sophomores Michael Genender and Sameer Kumar finished first, winning their match 6-3. Junior Tom Fawcett and senior Yale Goldberg captured their match 7-5, followed closely by senior Brandon Sutter and junior David Wilczynski, also by a score of 7-5.

Kumar and No. 70 Genender won their respective matches, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-3, to put Stanford up 3-0. Finally, Sutter clinched the Cardinal victory, winning his match, 7-5, 6-2. Still, Stanford was not finished, as each Cardinal player triumphed in his respective singles match. Sophomore Jack Barber finished off his opponent, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, while Wilczynski won his, 7-5, 7-5. After a highly contested match, No. 7 Fawcett overcame his opponent, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6, to complete the Cardinal sweep.

On Sunday, the Cardinal didn’t miss a beat. Fawcett and Genender made quick work of SMU, teaming up on the doubles court to start the carnage with a 6-2 win. Afterwards, Stanford proceeded to win all six singles matches. Freshman William Genesen led Stanford off with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in his second dual appearance and Wilczynski defeated his opponent by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Fawcett disposed of Nash Vollenweider in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to clinch the victory. Senior Roy Lederman followed with a straight set (6-4, 6-3) victory of his own on Court 5. After a tiring match resulting in a tiebreaker, Sutter added a sixth point for the Cardinal by triumphing 7-5, 7-6(2).

Genender finished his match last. After being downed 3-6 in the first set and trailing 2-5 in the tiebreaker of the second set, Genender was able to rally and win the second set 7-6, triumphing to edge out his opponent 8-6 in the tiebreaker. Genender then went on to win the super tiebreaker 10-6 to complete the sweep for the Cardinal.

Stanford’s next match will be this Wednesday, when it hosts the University of San Francisco at 3 p.m.

Contact Alexandre Bucquet at bucqueta ‘at’ stanford.edu.