No. 13 Sophomore Melissa Lord won in straight sets to help advance Stanford to its 5-0 win against Sacramento State. (RAHIM UHALL/ The Stanford Daily). Women’s tennis sweeps Sacramento State at home February 8, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Alexandre Bucquet Staff Writer By: Alexandre Bucquet | Staff Writer The defending NCAA Champion and No. 4 ranked Stanford women’s tennis (2-0) swept Sacramento State (1-5) 5-0 at home on Wednesday afternoon. Stanford won all six singles – which were played first due to rainy conditions – in a little over an hour. All Cardinal players won the first set of their respective singles match 6-1, except freshman Emma Higuchi, who won hers 6-0. Sophomore Caroline Lampl (No. 75) scored the Cardinal’s first point. After a dominant 6-1 first set, Lampl took the first three games of the second set. Although she allowed Andie Mouzes to break and catch up to 3-2, Lampl bounced back to take the second set 6-3. Sophomore Melissa Lord (No. 13) finished her match after Lampl, as she rolled past Sofia Wicker 6-1, 6-1. During the game, Lord won eight straight games from 3-1 in the first set to 5-0 in the second. After winning the opening 15 games of her match, Higuchi added a third point for the Cardinal when she won her contest 6-0, 6-1. On the other court, Senior Caroline Doyle (No.38) scored the winning fourth point of the contest thanks to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Karina Vyrlan. Senior Taylor Davidson and freshman Emily Arbuthnott were on pace to win their matches when their opponents forfeited due to Stanford’s 4-0 lead. After winning her first set 6-1, Davidson earned a break in the second to take command 3-1. Despite being led 0-30 on her serve at 3-2, Davidson managed to advance to 4-2 before breaking again on a blank game. Davidson’s game ended right after she earned a match point. On the other hand, Arbuthnott was leading 6-1, 4-0 when her match was halted. The Cardinal exhibited the same strength as they swept doubles. All three pairs (Davidson-Arbuthnott, Kimberly Yee-Doyle (No.36) and Lampl-Higuchi) won 6-1 while exhibiting great chemistry. Stanford will look to extend their win streak as they return to action on Feb. 8 at home against San Jose State. Contact Alexandre Bucquet at bucqueta ‘at’ stanford.edu. Andie Mouzes Caroline Doyle Caroline Lampl emily arbuthnott Emma Higuchi Karina Vyrlan Kimberly Yee melissa lord Sacramento State women's tennis Sofia Wicker Stanford women's tennis Taylor Davidson 2017-02-08 Alexandre Bucquet February 8, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.