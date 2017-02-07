Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

Harrison Williams earns a spot in heptathlon championship https://t.co/JS20wmeSNi: 12 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
.@StanfordMBB snaps loosing streak against Utah https://t.co/acxCVykcMq: 12 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
.@StanfordWGym squeezes by Washington in thriller https://t.co/ddNCAfgHKs: 13 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
UCLA edged WBB on Monday. https://t.co/ne3xUKpWo3: 24 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
WWP looks to stay UNDEFEATED https://t.co/aEcMWr5meW: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Will she get there? WE think so https://t.co/1H4wLZvzIU: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
The Card gets rebuffed on Thursday night https://t.co/ehKkH63oSb: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
19 top recruits sign - the future looks bright for @StanfordFball: https://t.co/SAAWZrUktB: 6 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMBB host the Buffs and Utes this week and look to rebound after a loss on the road: https://t.co/0B6EHcMye5: 6 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMensVB look to continue their winning streak as they take on conference opponents this week: https://t.co/MrTYMryCev: 6 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Women’s tennis begins championship defense against Hornets
Junior forward Reid Travis will need to galvanize a struggling Cardinal basketball team that looks to upset No.9 Arizona Wildcats on the road on Wednesday. After starting the season strong in non-conference play, Stanford has slipped in recent games, finally breaking a four-game losing streak against Utah last weekend.

Women’s tennis begins championship defense against Hornets

Kit Ramgopal

Desk Editor

By: Kit Ramgopal | Desk Editor

No. 4 Stanford women’s tennis continues the opening stride of its regular season this Wednesday, hosting Sacramento State after emerging from their season home opener on Friday with a 7-0 victory over Saint Mary’s.

The top doubles team of freshman Emily Arbuthnott and senior Taylor Davidson nailed a strong 6-0 precedent to put Stanford on the board. Senior Caroline Doyle sealed the victory with a 6-3, 6-1 clincher at the top of the lineup. In singles competition for the Cardinal, sophomore Melissa Lord won the No. 3 singles match following up her first career singles title mid-January and then combined with Doyle for a win on the No. 2 doubles court.

Sacramento State is not exactly riding the same momentum, coming off of an 0-4 loss to University of Texas at El Paso on Sunday. The Hornets are 1-4 on the season, looking at No. 1 junior Ana Loaiza Esquivas for leadership as they enter the tough mid-week match-up.

With last year’s NCAA championship under its belt, Stanford opens 2017 boasting the most storied program in college tennis with 19 national championships. The 2016 Stanford team was the lowest-seeded team to ever win the national championship, coming from as low as No. 15 to knock off No. 12 Oklahoma State in the title match after picking off No. 2 Florida, No. 6 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Michigan in a five-day whirlwind streak. Follow the Stanford legacy with updated stats this Wednesday at gostanford.com.

Stanford hosts at Taube Tennis Center on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.

Contact Kit Ramgopal at kramgopa ‘at’ stanford.edu

Tagged with:

© 2017 THE STANFORD DAILY