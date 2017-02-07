Women’s tennis begins championship defense against Hornets

No. 4 Stanford women’s tennis continues the opening stride of its regular season this Wednesday, hosting Sacramento State after emerging from their season home opener on Friday with a 7-0 victory over Saint Mary’s.

The top doubles team of freshman Emily Arbuthnott and senior Taylor Davidson nailed a strong 6-0 precedent to put Stanford on the board. Senior Caroline Doyle sealed the victory with a 6-3, 6-1 clincher at the top of the lineup. In singles competition for the Cardinal, sophomore Melissa Lord won the No. 3 singles match following up her first career singles title mid-January and then combined with Doyle for a win on the No. 2 doubles court.

Sacramento State is not exactly riding the same momentum, coming off of an 0-4 loss to University of Texas at El Paso on Sunday. The Hornets are 1-4 on the season, looking at No. 1 junior Ana Loaiza Esquivas for leadership as they enter the tough mid-week match-up.

With last year’s NCAA championship under its belt, Stanford opens 2017 boasting the most storied program in college tennis with 19 national championships. The 2016 Stanford team was the lowest-seeded team to ever win the national championship, coming from as low as No. 15 to knock off No. 12 Oklahoma State in the title match after picking off No. 2 Florida, No. 6 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Michigan in a five-day whirlwind streak. Follow the Stanford legacy with updated stats this Wednesday at gostanford.com.

Stanford hosts at Taube Tennis Center on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.

Contact Kit Ramgopal at kramgopa ‘at’ stanford.edu