Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

UCLA edged WBB on Monday. https://t.co/ne3xUKpWo3: 5 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
WWP looks to stay UNDEFEATED https://t.co/aEcMWr5meW: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Will she get there? WE think so https://t.co/1H4wLZvzIU: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
The Card gets rebuffed on Thursday night https://t.co/ehKkH63oSb: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
19 top recruits sign - the future looks bright for @StanfordFball: https://t.co/SAAWZrUktB: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMBB host the Buffs and Utes this week and look to rebound after a loss on the road: https://t.co/0B6EHcMye5: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMensVB look to continue their winning streak as they take on conference opponents this week: https://t.co/MrTYMryCev: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Tara VanDerveer looks to get her 1,000th career win this Friday when @StanfordWBB hosts USC: https://t.co/ZwXEi7yx8z: 5 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford squash return home from East Coast road trip, splitting the weekend after defeating the Big Red 7-2. https://t.co/QZdetfHyd2: 6 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Senior long distance runner Jack Keelan posted a personal best and placing first in men's mile for Stanford track. https://t.co/ynM3yCfTUV: 6 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win over Utah

Olivia Hummer

Managing Editor

By: Olivia Hummer | Managing Editor

Reid Travis (left) scored a team-high 26 points in Saturday’s win over Utah (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily).

On the back of 26 points by junior forward Reid Travis, Stanford men’s basketball (12-11, 4-7 Pac-12) rallied to defeat Utah (15-8, 6-5) on Saturday in Maples Pavilion. The win was welcomed by the Cardinal, who were riding a three-game losing streak as they entered the weekend’s matchup.

The big man scored 13 points in the last nine minutes of the game, increasing Stanford’s lead until the final score read 81-75 Stanford. The Cardinal’s leading scorer spent much of the first half on the sidelines due to fouls, but he returned with a vengeance in the second half.

“I like some of the things we did in terms of disguising [Travis], getting him in different positions,” head coach Jerod Haase said. “Bottom line: He was very aggressive.”

Juniors Robert Cartwright and Dorian Pickens also contributed heavily to the Cardinal’s offensive effort, producing 14 points apiece in a back-and-forth game. The score was tied nine times, and the teams traded leads 16 times in what proved to be a hard-fought conference matchup.

Stanford claimed a lead on a three-pointer from Pickens with just over seven minutes left to play and maintained it until the final buzzer.

Up next, Stanford will head south to take on No. 9 Arizona in Tucson on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

 

Contact Olivia Hummer at ohummer ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Tagged with:

About Olivia Hummer

Olivia Hummer '17 is a managing editor of The Daily's sports section and writes about volleyball, football and baseball. When she's not filling in as an emergency copy editor, she can be found curled up in a ball bemoaning the misfortunes of her beloved Seattle Mariners or cursing the misuse of the Stanford Athletics logo. Olivia is a senior majoring in history from Covina, California, and can be reached at ohummer 'at' stanford.edu.
© 2017 THE STANFORD DAILY