Men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win over Utah

On the back of 26 points by junior forward Reid Travis, Stanford men’s basketball (12-11, 4-7 Pac-12) rallied to defeat Utah (15-8, 6-5) on Saturday in Maples Pavilion. The win was welcomed by the Cardinal, who were riding a three-game losing streak as they entered the weekend’s matchup.

The big man scored 13 points in the last nine minutes of the game, increasing Stanford’s lead until the final score read 81-75 Stanford. The Cardinal’s leading scorer spent much of the first half on the sidelines due to fouls, but he returned with a vengeance in the second half.

“I like some of the things we did in terms of disguising [Travis], getting him in different positions,” head coach Jerod Haase said. “Bottom line: He was very aggressive.”

Juniors Robert Cartwright and Dorian Pickens also contributed heavily to the Cardinal’s offensive effort, producing 14 points apiece in a back-and-forth game. The score was tied nine times, and the teams traded leads 16 times in what proved to be a hard-fought conference matchup.

Stanford claimed a lead on a three-pointer from Pickens with just over seven minutes left to play and maintained it until the final buzzer.

Up next, Stanford will head south to take on No. 9 Arizona in Tucson on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

