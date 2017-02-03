Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

Will she get there? WE think so https://t.co/1H4wLZvzIU: 2 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
The Card gets rebuffed on Thursday night https://t.co/ehKkH63oSb: 3 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
19 top recruits sign - the future looks bright for @StanfordFball: https://t.co/SAAWZrUktB: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMBB host the Buffs and Utes this week and look to rebound after a loss on the road: https://t.co/0B6EHcMye5: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMensVB look to continue their winning streak as they take on conference opponents this week: https://t.co/MrTYMryCev: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Tara VanDerveer looks to get her 1,000th career win this Friday when @StanfordWBB hosts USC: https://t.co/ZwXEi7yx8z: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford squash return home from East Coast road trip, splitting the weekend after defeating the Big Red 7-2. https://t.co/QZdetfHyd2: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Senior long distance runner Jack Keelan posted a personal best and placing first in men's mile for Stanford track. https://t.co/ynM3yCfTUV: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford wrestling split the weekend on the road, winning in Idaho before being upset by Oregon State in Corvallis. https://t.co/t9zvXYnOE3: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Ewert and Rakestraw led @StanfordMVB in a three-set victory over Cal Baptist at home. https://t.co/p2E33btr38: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Women’s water polo rides momentum into Stanford Invitational
Sophomore driver Madison Berggren posed a major threat for the Lions the last time they met the Cardinal. A stellar performance from her and her team could help leave the Cardinal with an undefeated record early on in the season. (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

Women’s water polo rides momentum into Stanford Invitational

Kit Ramgopal

Desk Editor

By: Kit Ramgopal | Desk Editor

No. 1 Stanford women’s water polo (3-0) hosts the Stanford Invitational at Avery Aquatic Center this weekend, opening the tournament with a matchup against No. 20 Loyola Marymount (2-0).

Stanford is coming off a 19-5 win over No. 14 Long Beach State last Saturday. As usual, Olympian gold-medalist Maggie Steffens led the carnage. Steffens netted six goals, including a first-quarter hat trick.

Jamie Neushul’s ensuing four goals were enough to catapult the game into a blowout by the second quarter, which the Cardinal ended with a 10-1 lead.

Last year at the UC Irvine Invitational, which was Stanford’s most recent match against Loyola, the Cardinal came out on top with a 13-5 margin of victory. Loyola will be on the lookout for Stanford sophomore Madison Berggren, who scored a hat trick in both Loyola matchups as a freshman last year.

This year, the Lions arrive at Avery Aquatic Center ranked 20th, after sweeping their opening weekend with wins over Whittier (20-6) and Pomona-Pitzer (13-6). A firing Cardinal offense will be tested by Loyola junior goalkeeper Claire Wright, who netted 24 saves in the two games after returning from two seasons training with the Canadian National Team.

Updates for the 8:30 a.m. game will be available at gostanford.com.

 

Contact Kit Ramgopal at kramgopa ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Tagged with:

© 2017 THE STANFORD DAILY