Letter to the editor: Jewish Studies faculty statement on executive orders

To the editor:

Members of the faculty of the Jewish Studies Program at Stanford University might have found it useful to read the executive order issued by President Trump before expressing their “outrage” at non-existent “proposals of a future religious test for entry into the United States.”

Here, for their erudition, is a link to the executive order in its entirety: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/us/politics/refugee-muslim-executive-order-trump.html?_r=0

And here are some brief excerpts:

“Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States…

“The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation…

“The Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may, on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.”