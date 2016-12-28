Ex-Stanford professor who reported sexual harassment claims University retaliated

A former Stanford professor has publicly claimed that she was pressured into leaving the University for reporting another professor’s inappropriate behavior.

In an article published last Monday, the Guardian wrote that Michelle Karnes filed a sexual harassment complaint against Stephen Hinton after years of unwanted advances. But even before the complaint was submitted, Karnes said that the University responded in such a way that effectively made it impossible for her to stay.

“I thought I was in the club, and I learned that I wasn’t,” Karnes wrote in a Facebook post the day the Guardian article was published. “I didn’t expect that the very people I reached out to would be the agents of retaliation against me.”

Karnes said that Hinton’s behavior began after she was hired as a literature professor in 2008. Hinton, then the Senior Associate Dean for Humanities & Arts, was “very supportive of” Karnes’ early career, according to the Guardian. It was after Hinton stepped down as dean in 2010 that Karnes claims the advances began, coming to a head in the summer of 2012. Hinton allegedly told Karnes that he had a “crush” on her in July; around the same time, there was an incident in which Hinton kissed Karnes on the lips. Despite making it clear that his advances were not appreciated, Karnes said that Hinton continued to approach her at the gym.

“I just wanted to crawl out of my skin, I was so uncomfortable,” Karnes told the Guardian.

In emails to both the Guardian and the Daily, Hinton described his relationship with Karnes as “platonic” and “warm.” Hinton sent a prepared statement to The Daily in which he confirmed the kissing incident, but claimed that it happened on accident and was “embarrassing and far from romantic.” Hinton declined to respond to specific questions from The Daily.

Karnes told The Daily via email that she threatened to file a sexual harassment complaint against Hinton in Aug. 2012, at which point he retreated. Karnes did not file the complaint at the time, but did tell her colleague Tanya Luhrmann of Hinton’s actions in December that year.

“I told her what had happened, without naming Hinton, and then she guessed who it was,” Karnes wrote. “Hinton was her first guess, actually.”

Luhrmann then told her husband, Richard Saller, who serves as dean of the School of Humanities & Sciences. They both suggested that Karnes consult the sexual harassment office, but did not necessarily need to file a formal complaint.

In Feb 2015, Karnes learned that her application for tenure was successful, thanks to unanimous support from the Department of English. But within days, she learned that her husband — Shane Duarte, a philosophy lecturer, who was hired alongside her in 2008—would not have his position renewed in 2016.

Karnes suspected that, had she not received tenure, Stanford would have let her go, and thus the University fired her husband. The Guardian wrote that Duarte was reviewed positively on teacher evaluations; Karnes said that three departments other than philosophy wanted Duarte to teach classes for them, but that the dean’s office would not provide funding for those classes.

In Karnes’ emails to The Daily, she shared a report conducted by Stanford about dual-career academic couples; among the key findings of this report was the fact that faculty members, especially women, are more likely to refuse job offers if their partners are not accommodated.

“Why give someone a job for life and suddenly make it impossible for her to stay?” Karnes said.

When Karnes discussed the situation with Debra Satz, the current Senior Associate Dean of Humanities & Arts, Satz suggested that she find a new job. Karnes and her husband heard the same from Luhrmann, who advised them to accept job offers from Notre Dame, where the couple now teaches.

Karnes finally filed her sexual harassment complaint against Hinton in Oct. 2015 in response to pressure from various administrators to leave. Hinton claimed that he “participated fully” in the subsequent investigation, which was completed in February 2016. The investigation determined that Hinton had made an “unwanted sexual advance” toward Karnes, but it is unclear if Hinton was disciplined or reprimanded for his actions. In her emails to The Daily, Karnes wrote that she received a “heavily redacted” version of the investigator’s report; while the report found Karnes “to be more credible” than Hinton, Karnes wrote that the investigator claimed she had “flirted” with Hinton for six months.

Senior Director of Strategic Communications Brad Hayward was unable to discuss personnel matters, but stated that the investigation determined that Hinton’s actions “did not constitute sexual assault under university policy or the law,” and that the University did not retaliate against Karnes. Hayward also provided a link to Stanford’s definition of sexual harassment, which specifies that certain behavior only constitutes sexual harassment if it either factors in academic or employment decisions, or if it creates a hostile environment for the recipient.

Karnes’ sexual harassment claims are the latest to rock Stanford in the last several years. In the past year alone, Stanford has drawn criticism that the University is not doing enough to combat sexual harassment and sexual assault — most notably, refusing a widely-supported student referendum to redo the Campus Climate Survey and instating a hard liquor ban that many students perceived as a reaction to unwanted publicity stemming from the Brock Turner case. As of Nov. 23, Stanford has four Title IX cases under federal investigation.

Karnes said that it was the stories of students that compelled her to share her own.

“I know a few grad students at Stanford who’ve been harassed by their advisors, and it’s hard for them to go public since they’re at the beginning of their careers,” Karnes wrote. “I figured that, since I have tenure, I should speak up, and maybe that’ll help people in less-secure positions down the road.”

