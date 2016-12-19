Widgets Magazine

McCaffrey to sit out Sun Bowl
McCaffrey's decision comes just three days after LSU's Leonard Fournette announced that he will be skipping the Citrus Bowl. Preserving their bodies for professional competition likely motivated the running backs who both suffered injuries this season. (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

McCaffrey to sit out Sun Bowl

Dhaval Gajiwala

Contributing Writer

By: Dhaval Gajiwala | Contributing Writer

Junior running back Christian McCaffrey announced Monday morning that he will sit out the Sun Bowl, where Stanford is scheduled to face North Carolina in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 30, in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“We understand that this was a very difficult decision,” head coach David Shaw said. “For three years Christian has not only been a great player, but a great teammate as well. We wish him great success at the next level, as we continue our preparation for the Sun Bowl.”

The Stanford standout amassed a total of 6,987 career all-purpose yards with the Cardinal and finished second in last season’s Heisman voting.

News broke earlier this month that he would forgo his senior year of college to enter the NFL Draft early. He is projected to be a late-first-round selection.

In a recent press conference held by McCaffrey, Shaw lauded both his accomplishments at Stanford and his decision to play in the NFL.

“What he’s done here at Stanford is jaw-dropping. It’s awe-inspiring. It’s up there with Andrew Luck and John Elway and Jim Plunkett — guys that have done phenomenal things,” he said. “I think he’s done all that you can do at the college football level. I think he’s mentally, physically and emotionally prepared for this next step, and we are excited for him.”

 

