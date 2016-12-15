Widgets Magazine

What do your TV watching habits say about you?

Arianna Lombard

By: Arianna Lombard

With access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBOGo and Apple TV, getting yourself to do work has never been harder. Find out what your TV habits say about you:

  1. Pick a random Netflix sub-genre:

A. B-horror movies

B. Jazz and easy listening

C. Scandinavian movies

D. Martial Arts movies

     2. How do you feel when Netflix asks you if you’re still there?

A. Comforted — at least someone cares about my well-being

B. Annoyed

C. Judged

D. What are you talking about?

     3. How many streaming accounts are you mooching off of right now?

A. 1

B. 2-3

C. None, I’m the one paying

D. None, I don’t have the time to mooch

    4. When was the last time you watched some television?

A. Ten minutes ago

B. Last night

C. Thanksgiving break

D. I can’t remember

    5. How do you find out about new shows to watch?

A. My friends

B. Whatever everyone is talking about online

C. The Recommended section

D. I just click random things

    6. Is there something else you should be doing right now?

A. Yes

B. Yes

C. Yes

D. Yes

Your results:

Mostly A’s: You’re a college student that’s procrastinating finals

Mostly B’s: You’re a college student that’s procrastinating finals

Mostly C’s: You’re a college student that’s procrastinating finals

Mostly D’s: You’re a college student that’s procrastinating finals

 

Contact Arianna Lombard at ariannal ‘at’ stanford.edu.

