Obituary: Konrad Reuland, former Stanford football tight end, dies at 29

Olivia Hummer

Managing Editor

By: Olivia Hummer | Managing Editor

Former Stanford football tight end Konrad Reuland ’10 died Monday as a result of complications following surgery for a brain aneurysm that he suffered on Nov. 28. Reuland spent the last five years as a member of several NFL teams, including the New York Jets (2012-13) and the Baltimore Ravens (2014-15).

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Reuland’s death in his postgame press conference Monday night.

“We lost a Raven today,” Harbaugh said. “I just want to offer condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland. Every single guy in the locker room loves him.”

After beginning his college career at Notre Dame, Reuland transferred to Stanford in his third year and majored in communication. As a member of the football team, he amassed 351 receiving yards in his two seasons with the Cardinal. His sole touchdown came in the fourth quarter of Stanford’s 37-35 victory over USC in 2010.

Contact Olivia Hummer at ohummer 'at' stanford.edu.

About Olivia Hummer

Olivia Hummer '17 is a managing editor of The Daily's sports section and writes about volleyball, football and baseball. When she's not filling in as an emergency copy editor, she can be found curled up in a ball bemoaning the misfortunes of her beloved Seattle Mariners or cursing the misuse of the Stanford Athletics logo. Olivia is a senior majoring in history from Covina, California, and can be reached at ohummer 'at' stanford.edu.
