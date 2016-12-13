Obituary: Konrad Reuland, former Stanford football tight end, dies at 29

Former Stanford football tight end Konrad Reuland ’10 died Monday as a result of complications following surgery for a brain aneurysm that he suffered on Nov. 28. Reuland spent the last five years as a member of several NFL teams, including the New York Jets (2012-13) and the Baltimore Ravens (2014-15).

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Reuland’s death in his postgame press conference Monday night.

“We lost a Raven today,” Harbaugh said. “I just want to offer condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland. Every single guy in the locker room loves him.”

After beginning his college career at Notre Dame, Reuland transferred to Stanford in his third year and majored in communication. As a member of the football team, he amassed 351 receiving yards in his two seasons with the Cardinal. His sole touchdown came in the fourth quarter of Stanford’s 37-35 victory over USC in 2010.

We have lost a bright light in our beloved brother, Konrad Reuland. His memory and spirit will never leave us. We love you. #RIPKonrad pic.twitter.com/XSpYhwhRSx — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 13, 2016

