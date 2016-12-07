Police Blotter: Nov. 30 – Dec. 5 December 7, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan By: Sophie Regan This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Nov. 30 At 11:10 p.m., a student was arrested for smoking marijuana in Roble Hall. Wednesday, Dec. 1 An individual who was recently fired from his job believes that one of his coworkers is the reason he was fired. At 12 p.m., the individual sent a threatening text message to the coworker advising him to “watch his back.” At 7:10 p.m., a biker collided with a fixed object on Santa Teresa Street at Lomita Drive. Between 7:15 and 9:25 p.m., someone was arrested in the East Wing of Green Library for public intoxication and misappropriation of property. Thursday, Dec. 2 At 9:10 a.m., an accident between a bike and a car occurred on Campus Drive at Searsville Road. At 10:31 a.m., two vehicles collided on Palm Drive at Museum Way. No one was hurt. Between 8:30 a.m. and 2:44 p.m., someone stole an “A” permit in the Knight Management Center Garage from a parked car by reaching through the partially opened window of the car. At 4:55 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license on Serra Street at Campus Drive East. At 9:45 p.m., someone was cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of Santa Clara County. At 10:50 p.m., a party at La Maison Francaise was ended after two complaints were made regarding noise. Friday, Dec. 3 At 12:30 a.m., a driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license. At 2:10 p.m., three minors were cited and released for petty theft and prowling near the Escondido Village. They stole the handlebars off various bikes. Between 1 and 7 p.m., a U-locked bike was stolen outside the Durand Building. At 11:50 p.m. someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Lomita Drive near Mayfield Avenue. Saturday, Dec. 4 At 2 a.m., a driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license on El Camino Real at Matadero Avenue. Between 12 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, an unlocked bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Wilbur Hall. Sunday, Dec. 5 At 12:20 a.m., someone was cited and released for stealing a Safeway shopping cart. There were no alcohol transports reported between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. crime marijuana safety Stanford University Department of Public Safety Theft 2016-12-07 Sophie Regan December 7, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.