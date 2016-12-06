McCaffrey reportedly to forgo senior season, declare for NFL Draft

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has decided to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report said Tuesday.

The junior led the FBS with 211.6 all-purpose yards per game this year despite injury and overall offensive struggles in some early-season contests. A 2015 Heisman Trophy runner-up, he is likely to be picked in the first round.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller first announced the news of the decision, saying, “Sources I’ve talked to indicate he will declare for the NFL Draft.”

Stanford football declined to comment on the matter.

McCaffrey totaled 3,922 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards and 1,859 return yards during his career with the Cardinal, breaking Barry Sanders’ 1988 all-purpose yards record last season in six fewer plays.

The decision may not be confirmed until January when paperwork for the draft must be submitted.

