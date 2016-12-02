Women’s basketball turns attention toward Aggies

Surging from last night’s win against CSU Bakersfield (1-4) in the Cardinal’s first true away game on the season, No. 11 Stanford women’s basketball (8-1) will return to Maples Pavilion to take on UC Davis (4-1) this Sunday.

Junior forward Erica McCall notched a double-double and three other Cardinal players scored in double figures in a rout of the Roadrunners.

Additionally, the Cardinal showed off their depth over Thanksgiving weekend while claiming the Cancun Challenge tournament championship. Stanford started the tournament with two blowouts, first against Northeastern and then against Wichita State and, despite struggling defensively early on, proceeded to recover in the second half of the final to hold off Purdue and take the trophy.

The three games featured three different starting lineups and three different leading scorers: McCall, junior guard Brittany McPhee and sophomore center Shannon Coffee.

McCall, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, was also named to the watch list for the 2017 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year this past Wednesday. The final decision will be made at the end of the season.

UC Davis is led by a pair of veteran forwards — junior Pele Gianotti and junior Morgan Bertsch, who average 13.6 and 16.2 points per game, respectively, in the season so far. While the Aggies promise to threaten in the paint, Stanford will need to focus on taking care of the ball against a Davis defense that generates 15.4 turnovers per game.

Tip-off against the Aggies is this Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be featured on Stanford Live Stream.

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu