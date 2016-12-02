Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

.@StanfordWVB begins its 36th straight NCAA Tourney when it takes on Denver at home on Friday: https://t.co/eOhpD53nxu: 15 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Despite his incredible play so far, Russell Westbrook's quest for MVP is futile, writes columnist Lorenzo Rosas: https://t.co/y7bGvhGoit: 16 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
While @StanfordMBB led 30-26 at halftime, the Gaels adjusted by pushing the ball to the perimeter, drilling threes: https://t.co/TQlggIaNxh: 16 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Next up for @StanfordMBB: No. 4 Kansas on Saturday.: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Haase: "We need multiple guys on the offensive end to be efficient...We're not to that point yet.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Haase: "Our team this season will continue to evolve...All our guys are going to have different timetables for their comfort level.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Haase: "I thought I over-coached a little bit.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Haase: "We do try to play inside-out...Obviously it didn't work effectively enough.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Haase on open Gaels shooters: "When they're spread so wide and set the ball screens, you do have to pick your poison a little bit.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Verhoeven: "We had the game plan to beat them, and we didn't execute it.": 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Women’s basketball turns attention toward Aggies

Laura Anderson

Staff Writer

By: Laura Anderson | Staff Writer

Sophomore forward, Alanna Smith, powers past opponents to score. (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore forward Alanna Smith powers past a Texas opponent to score. Smith has been an important asset for Stanford with a high number of blocks and rebounds. (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

Surging from last night’s win against CSU Bakersfield (1-4) in the Cardinal’s first true away game on the season, No. 11 Stanford women’s basketball (8-1) will return to Maples Pavilion to take on UC Davis (4-1) this Sunday.  

Junior forward Erica McCall notched a double-double and three other Cardinal players scored in double figures in a rout of the Roadrunners.

Additionally, the Cardinal showed off their depth over Thanksgiving weekend while claiming the Cancun Challenge tournament championship. Stanford started the tournament with two blowouts, first against Northeastern and then against Wichita State and, despite struggling defensively early on, proceeded to recover in the second half of the final to hold off Purdue and take the trophy.  

The three games featured three different starting lineups and three different leading scorers: McCall, junior guard Brittany McPhee and sophomore center Shannon Coffee.

McCall, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, was also named to the watch list for the 2017 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year this past Wednesday.  The final decision will be made at the end of the season.

UC Davis is led by a pair of veteran forwards — junior Pele Gianotti and junior Morgan Bertsch, who average 13.6 and 16.2 points per game, respectively, in the season so far. While the Aggies promise to threaten in the paint, Stanford will need to focus on taking care of the ball against a Davis defense that generates 15.4 turnovers per game.

Tip-off against the Aggies is this Sunday at 2 p.m.  The game will be featured on Stanford Live Stream.

 

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu     

Tagged with:

© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY