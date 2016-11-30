Police Blotter: Nov. 15 – 28 November 30, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan By: Sophie Regan This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 15 to Nov. 28 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Nov. 15 At 1:35 a.m., someone was arrested and booked at the San Jose Main Jail for possessing drug paraphernalia and having four outstanding warrants. Wednesday, Nov. 16 An unknown suspect used someone’s personal information to open four cell phone accounts. Thursday, Nov. 17 At 7:45 a.m., an unknown suspect used blue spray paint to write graffiti on the ground between Kimball Hall and Castano Hall. At 9:40 p.m., a driver was cited for driving without a license on Sandhill Road at Stock Farm Road. Friday, Nov. 18 At 3 a.m., two people were arrested, cited and released for throwing eggs at a victim’s vehicle as she was driving on Campus Drive near Mayfield Avenue. At 9:25 a.m., someone was arrested and booked at the San Jose Main Jail for possessing a fixed blade knife greater than 2.5 inches on campus. At 11:35 p.m., a resident made a loud noise complaint about a party taking place at Santa Ynez Street and Mayfield Avenue. Saturday, Nov. 19 At 1:30 a.m., an arrestee was cited and released for driving without a license on Embarcadero Road at Cowper Street. There were two alcohol-related medical transports. At 8 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for driving without a license on Quarry Road at Arboretum Road. At 11:45 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for driving without a license on Embarcadero Road at Bryant Street. Sunday, Nov. 20 At 12:40 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for driving without a license on Campus Drive at Panama Street. At 8 p.m., a Stanford University golf cart was found abandoned at Palo Alto High School with significant damage. Monday, Nov. 21 At 5:50 a.m., an arrestee was cited and released for driving unlicensed. At 1 p.m., a suspicious person left an odd message asking for an appointment with someone at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research. The recipient of the message felt that the person might be mentally unstable but was not a threat. Tuesday, Nov. 22 A female student reported allegations of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by a male acquaintance. At 11:10 p.m., someone was cited and released for possessing drug paraphernalia and having two outstanding warrants. Wednesday, Nov. 23 At 8:26 a.m., there was a hit and run collision between two vehicles in the Roth Way Garage. No one was hurt. Between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., someone stole a rear bike wheel from a locked bike. At 3:10 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Stanford Avenue. At 6:15 p.m., a woman was assaulted as she was walking on Arboretum Road. She was grabbed by an unknown suspect. Thursday, Nov. 24 At 1:03 a.m., a driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license on Campus Drive at Panama Street. Monday, Nov. 28 At 6:20 a.m., an arrestee was cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of Santa Clara County. There were two alcohol transports reported between Nov. 15 and Nov. 28 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport crime safety Stanford University Department of Public Safety 2016-11-30 Sophie Regan November 30, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.