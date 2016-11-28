Men’s basketball looks to prove itself against No. 12 Saint Mary’s

Stanford men’s basketball (6-1) will look to knock off a ranked opponent and stay undefeated at home as it takes on the No. 12 Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday. The game will be the Cardinal’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

Stanford will look to its leading scorers, junior forward Reid Travis and junior guard Dorian Pickens, to boost the offense past a stingy Saint Mary’s defense that is giving up only 63.8 points a game. Travis is averaging a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while Pickens has averaged 15.4 points.

Defensively, the Cardinal will have their work cut out for them, as the Gaels are averaging 81.8 points per game on 52.8-percent shooting. Saint Mary’s has proven to be adept at ball distribution so far, with its 19.8 assists per game ranking sixth nationally.

The Gaels are led in scoring by junior center Jock Landale, who is averaging 21 points per contest on 76.3-percent shooting. Landale, who stands at just under 7 feet tall, is also the team leader in rebounds and blocks, averaging 9.2 boards and a block per game.

Tip-off will be at 8 p.m., and the game will be aired on Pac-12 Networks.

