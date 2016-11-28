Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

Stanford seniors led @StanfordFball to crush Rice 41-17, marking three straight weeks with over 500 yards. https://t.co/iRdqVQRT57: 6 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Foster Langsdorf headed his seventh game-winning goal of the season in double overtime against UVA https://t.co/W22JqCId9e…ord-past-uva-1-0/: 7 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@DoublePennyPick led Stanford men's basketball in a fifth place finish in the Advocare Invitational Tournament. https://t.co/urr0KHHdXs: 10 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Defense shined for @StanfordWBB in Cancun, helping the team clinch the tournament title in three wins. https://t.co/y6SCU13UxH: 12 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "Derek Mason is like family...He's got a special place in my heart...I'm excited about what he's done [at Vandy]": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: This might've been Coach Bloomgren's best coaching job since he's been here: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on McCaffrey's next move: "There's no wrong decision.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on Owusu: "It was great to see him healthy and ready to go...He's got a chance to make an NFL team.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on McCaffrey possibly playing his last game in Stanford Stadium: "Hope springs eternal.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "I'm proud of Keller Chryst and the growth he's continued to make...He's just scratching the surface.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Men’s basketball looks to prove itself against No. 12 Saint Mary’s
Senior center Grant Verhoeven (right) has been a consistent presence on the court for the Cardinal, averaging 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 points per game this season. (BOB DREBIN/isiphotos.com)

Men’s basketball looks to prove itself against No. 12 Saint Mary’s

Samuel Curry

Contributing Writer

By: Samuel Curry | Contributing Writer

Stanford men’s basketball (6-1) will look to knock off a ranked opponent and stay undefeated at home as it takes on the No. 12 Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday. The game will be the Cardinal’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

Stanford will look to its leading scorers, junior forward Reid Travis and junior guard Dorian Pickens, to boost the offense past a stingy Saint Mary’s defense that is giving up only 63.8 points a game. Travis is averaging a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while Pickens has averaged 15.4 points.

Defensively, the Cardinal will have their work cut out for them, as the Gaels are averaging 81.8 points per game on 52.8-percent shooting. Saint Mary’s has proven to be adept at ball distribution so far, with its 19.8 assists per game ranking sixth nationally.

The Gaels are led in scoring by junior center Jock Landale, who is averaging 21 points per contest on 76.3-percent shooting. Landale, who stands at just under 7 feet tall, is also the team leader in rebounds and blocks, averaging 9.2 boards and a block per game.

Tip-off will be at 8 p.m., and the game will be aired on Pac-12 Networks.

 

Contact Samuel Curry at currys ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Tagged with:

About Samuel Curry

Sam Curry '20 is a freshman contributing writer for The Daily. Most of the time, people can find him cheering for all of the teams they probably hate, like the New England Patriots and New York Yankees, or cursing overrated SEC teams. Sam is also a proud native of Big Timber, Montana, where he enjoys the great outdoors with his family and friends.
© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY