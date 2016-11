I had my first good laugh about the elections in ages when I got the following message from a dear friend: “Remember when Dolores Umbridge took over Hogwarts and there were Dementors watching the castle and everyone except the Slytherins were scared out of their fucking minds? Imagine if the Slytherin kids went around telling everyone that they need to be supportive and understanding of the Dementors. Now of course, not all Slytherin kids were assholes like Draco Malfoy, I’m sure some were cool too and were just trying to make a good living.”