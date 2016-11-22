Widgets Magazine

With players off from school this week, Shaw says he's looking forward to his players getting more sleep and playing with extra energy Sat: 5 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Dalton Schultz says he hopes to get into the gaming industry in the future.: 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw says Brandon Simmons is the best non-returner special teams player in the conference.: 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw reiterates that only fourth and fifth-year players will participate in the senior day ceremony on Saturday: 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "Dalton Schultz is the most complete tight end in our conference.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "As I said last week, with what we've gone through this year, we can't look down on anybody.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "I'm proud of our football team to weather the many storms we weathered this season.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
After getting upset by Gonzaga just two days prior, No. 11 @StanfordWBB rebounded with a 88-54 win over CSUN Sunday. https://t.co/MEnLeRwSWt: 24 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
When Shaw asked McCaffrey what his favorite run play was, McCaffrey said "I love the plays where I have a lot of options.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on his quarterback: "Nobody works harder than Keller...I thought he handled things really well today.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

One game behind conference lead, women’s volleyball takes on Oregon

By: Laura Anderson | Staff Writer

Freshman outside hitter Kathryn Plummer (right) has been a tour de force for the Cardinal so far this year. (SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Heading into the final week of regular season play, No. 12 Stanford women’s volleyball (19-7, 13-5 Pac-12)  will host No. 19 Oregon (19-8, 12-6) this Wednesday at 7 p.m. Just one match back of first place in the Pac-12 Conference and looking for their second conference championship in three years, the Cardinal must deliver if they want to keep the title within reach.

Stanford is coming off a dominant Arizona road trip last weekend, which resulted in back-to-back sweeps of conference opponents Arizona State and Arizona. Freshman outside hitter Kathryn Plummer led Stanford’s offense in those games, averaging a team-best 4.67 kills and 5.17 points per set. Plummer was awarded Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week by the Pac-12 Conference.  This was the third Freshman of the Week honor and first offensive honor for the rookie.

Stanford has not faced Oregon this season. The last time the team faced the Ducks in November 2015, the Cardinal delivered a 3-0 win, raising their record to 56-4 all-time against Oregon.  

The conference matchup will be played in Maples Pavilion. Coverage is available on Pac-12 Networks.      

 

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu.

