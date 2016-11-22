One game behind conference lead, women’s volleyball takes on Oregon

Heading into the final week of regular season play, No. 12 Stanford women’s volleyball (19-7, 13-5 Pac-12) will host No. 19 Oregon (19-8, 12-6) this Wednesday at 7 p.m. Just one match back of first place in the Pac-12 Conference and looking for their second conference championship in three years, the Cardinal must deliver if they want to keep the title within reach.

Stanford is coming off a dominant Arizona road trip last weekend, which resulted in back-to-back sweeps of conference opponents Arizona State and Arizona. Freshman outside hitter Kathryn Plummer led Stanford’s offense in those games, averaging a team-best 4.67 kills and 5.17 points per set. Plummer was awarded Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week by the Pac-12 Conference. This was the third Freshman of the Week honor and first offensive honor for the rookie.

Stanford has not faced Oregon this season. The last time the team faced the Ducks in November 2015, the Cardinal delivered a 3-0 win, raising their record to 56-4 all-time against Oregon.

The conference matchup will be played in Maples Pavilion. Coverage is available on Pac-12 Networks.

