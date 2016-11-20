Widgets Magazine

After getting upset by Gonzaga just two days prior, No. 11 @StanfordWBB rebounded with a 88-54 win over CSUN Sunday. https://t.co/MEnLeRwSWt: 8 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
When Shaw asked McCaffrey what his favorite run play was, McCaffrey said "I love the plays where I have a lot of options.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on his quarterback: "Nobody works harder than Keller...I thought he handled things really well today.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on the 90-yd run: "If number 5 breaks through you're not gonna catch him.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shawn on Quenton Meeks: "He's just scratching the surface as a true sophomore. I'm excited about him.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on the Cal offense: "You have to be ready for so many things.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "What else can you say about Christian McCaffrey that hasn't already been said?": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "I love the character of this football team...We've never stopped working.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Instant recap: McCaffrey break school single-game rushing record as Stanford wins seventh straight Big Game: https://t.co/dlujMN1Cqt: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
In addition to keeping Axe for the seventh straight year, Stanford is now 18-2 vs. Cal, USC, and UCLA in the David Shaw era. Kings of Cali.: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Big Game: VR Gallery

Sam Girvin

Managing Editor of Photography, Emeritus

Rahim Ullah

Managing Editor of Photography

By: Sam Girvin and Rahim Ullah

Couldn’t make it to Big Game in person this year? Don’t worry, The Daily has you covered with some virtual reality panoramas from the game. On web and mobile, you can click on the image and move around to explore. If you have a Google Cardboard viewer, try viewing the images through Cardboard for increased immersion.

The view from behind the Cardinal sideline (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

It was a cold and wet installment of Big Game in the stands (SAM GIRVIN/The Stanford Daily)

The scene after winning the Axe for the seventh consecutive year (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

 

About Sam Girvin

Sam Girvin '16 MS '17 is a Daily photographer and coterm in electrical engineering. He served as managing editor of photography for five consecutive volumes and is now enjoying his semi-retirement. He can usually be found in either The Daily office or the basement of Packard. Sam grew up in southern California and Tokyo, but currently resides in northern Virginia. To reach him, please email sgirvin 'at' stanford.edu.
