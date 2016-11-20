Big Game: VR Gallery November 20, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Sam Girvin Managing Editor of Photography, Emeritus Rahim Ullah Managing Editor of Photography By: Sam Girvin and Rahim Ullah Couldn’t make it to Big Game in person this year? Don’t worry, The Daily has you covered with some virtual reality panoramas from the game. On web and mobile, you can click on the image and move around to explore. If you have a Google Cardboard viewer, try viewing the images through Cardboard for increased immersion. The view from behind the Cardinal sideline (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily) It was a cold and wet installment of Big Game in the stands (SAM GIRVIN/The Stanford Daily) The scene after winning the Axe for the seventh consecutive year (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily) 2016-11-20 Sam Girvin November 20, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.