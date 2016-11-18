Women’s basketball seeks third straight win to open season

No. 11 Stanford women’s basketball (2-0) will host Gonzaga today. Both teams are entering the matchup with an undefeated 2-0 record on the season thus far.

Stanford heads into Friday’s game coming off of a huge upset over No. 8 Texas on Monday night. The Cardinal now sport a three-game winning streak against top-10 opponents. Junior guard Brittany McPhee put up 28 points against Texas, the highest number of points for a Stanford player against a ranked team since 1999. Her teammate, senior forward Erica McCall, added 17 points and six blocks to help Stanford beat the Longhorns 71-59.

The Cardinal will look to both McPhee and McCall for baskets against Gonzaga, one of the nation’s most effective offensive teams.

On Sunday, the Cardinal will continue their season openers at home as they host Cal State Northridge (1-1). The last time the Cardinal competed against the Matadors was in the 2014-15 season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That time, Stanford knocked out CSUN with a 73-60 win.

The Cardinal tip off today at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s game will be played at 11:30 a.m. in Maples Pavilion. Both games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

