Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

@LorenzoRosas12 talks NBA again, this time predicting who may take home the MVP award https://t.co/kTGcksmYd8: 12 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@andrewmather2 tells us about the advantages of expanding the Pac-12 conference https://t.co/6X4kWi4709: 14 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford alumnus Johnson Bademosi of the Detroit Lions recorded his first career interception this Sunday. https://t.co/Du0fpbSY83: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Read @MSpelfogel 's take on Stanford's bowl chances in this week's column: https://t.co/ZjNFnukbib: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Want to find out how Stanford alumni fared in the NFL? Read this week's Stanford in the NFL: https://t.co/Du0fpbSY83: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Christian McCaffrey resurged against Arizona to nail 169 yards and 23 carries, elevating Stanford for a 34-10 win https://t.co/z7mTIUB4RR: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
No. 9 @StanfordMSoccer loses its first conference game to No. 16 Washington 80 seconds into overtime https://t.co/Zjc0Z0cA8q: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordFH finished regular season strong with two wins this weekend against Northwestern and Michigan state https://t.co/5WcuYZXeY4: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMWP fell to the undefeated UCLA Bruins in the final minutes of Saturday's game https://t.co/s0XehMmXZY: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordWVB beat Washington State on Friday, finishing the week with three wins over ranked Pac-12 teams https://t.co/TT1qTRTmGs: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Women’s volleyball set for road trip to Colorado, Utah
Fifth-year senior middle blocker Inky Ajanaku was named Pac-12 Player of the Week this week for her impressive performance for the Cardinal. Stanford now leads the Pac-12 with 99 Player of the Week and 19 Freshman of the Week awards. (SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Women’s volleyball set for road trip to Colorado, Utah

Laura Anderson

Contributing Writer

By: Laura Anderson | Contributing Writer

After three consecutive sweeps and a four-spot rise in the national standings, No. 13 Stanford women’s volleyball (14-6, 8-4 Pac-12) will hit the road to play Colorado (12-10, 4-8 Pac-12) and No. 19 Utah (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) this Friday and Saturday.

Stanford defeated Colorado 3-1 at Maples Pavilion in the teams’ last meeting on Oct. 7. In that match, freshman opposite Kathryn Plummer recorded her first career double-double and senior opposite Merete Lutz shone, hitting a team-high .407.    

This week’s game against No. 19 Utah offers the Cardinal a chance at revenge after losing to the Utes on Oct. 9. Utah junior outside hitter Adora Anae recorded 20 kills in the last meeting, leading the Utes to a 3-1 win. Riding momentum from three wins against ranked opponents, Stanford has a chance to tie the season series with Utah on the road.      

The Cardinal have had individual success as well this week. On Monday, Plummer and fifth-year senior middle blocker Inky Ajanaku were recognized as Pac-12 Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively, for their strong play. Stanford now leads the conference with 99 Player of the Week and 19 Freshman of the Week awards.  

Stanford kicks off its match against Colorado this Friday at 5 p.m. Coverage is available on Pac-12 Networks. Saturday’s match will start at 6 p.m. MT and will be streamed live by the University of Utah.

 

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Tagged with:

© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY