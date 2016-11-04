Women’s volleyball set for road trip to Colorado, Utah

After three consecutive sweeps and a four-spot rise in the national standings, No. 13 Stanford women’s volleyball (14-6, 8-4 Pac-12) will hit the road to play Colorado (12-10, 4-8 Pac-12) and No. 19 Utah (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) this Friday and Saturday.

Stanford defeated Colorado 3-1 at Maples Pavilion in the teams’ last meeting on Oct. 7. In that match, freshman opposite Kathryn Plummer recorded her first career double-double and senior opposite Merete Lutz shone, hitting a team-high .407.

This week’s game against No. 19 Utah offers the Cardinal a chance at revenge after losing to the Utes on Oct. 9. Utah junior outside hitter Adora Anae recorded 20 kills in the last meeting, leading the Utes to a 3-1 win. Riding momentum from three wins against ranked opponents, Stanford has a chance to tie the season series with Utah on the road.

The Cardinal have had individual success as well this week. On Monday, Plummer and fifth-year senior middle blocker Inky Ajanaku were recognized as Pac-12 Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively, for their strong play. Stanford now leads the conference with 99 Player of the Week and 19 Freshman of the Week awards.

Stanford kicks off its match against Colorado this Friday at 5 p.m. Coverage is available on Pac-12 Networks. Saturday’s match will start at 6 p.m. MT and will be streamed live by the University of Utah.

