@LorenzoRosas12 talks NBA again, this time predicting who may take home the MVP award https://t.co/kTGcksmYd8: 13 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@andrewmather2 tells us about the advantages of expanding the Pac-12 conference https://t.co/6X4kWi4709: 15 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford alumnus Johnson Bademosi of the Detroit Lions recorded his first career interception this Sunday. https://t.co/Du0fpbSY83: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Read @MSpelfogel 's take on Stanford's bowl chances in this week's column: https://t.co/ZjNFnukbib: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Want to find out how Stanford alumni fared in the NFL? Read this week's Stanford in the NFL: https://t.co/Du0fpbSY83: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Christian McCaffrey resurged against Arizona to nail 169 yards and 23 carries, elevating Stanford for a 34-10 win https://t.co/z7mTIUB4RR: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
No. 9 @StanfordMSoccer loses its first conference game to No. 16 Washington 80 seconds into overtime https://t.co/Zjc0Z0cA8q: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordFH finished regular season strong with two wins this weekend against Northwestern and Michigan state https://t.co/5WcuYZXeY4: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordMWP fell to the undefeated UCLA Bruins in the final minutes of Saturday's game https://t.co/s0XehMmXZY: 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
@StanfordWVB beat Washington State on Friday, finishing the week with three wins over ranked Pac-12 teams https://t.co/TT1qTRTmGs: 4 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Women’s soccer plays Cal, looks to clinch Pac-12 title

Julia Massaro

No. 3 Stanford women’s soccer (16-1-1, 9-1-0 Pac-12) travels across the Bay to take on No. 21 Cal (13-4-2, 6-2-2) for its final game of the regular season on Friday.

The Cardinal are currently first in the conference and looking to clinch their 11th Pac-12 title as well as their sixth championship in eight years.

Their impressive record, including games against both Arizona and Arizona State last week, has kept them out of distance of fellow Pac-12 teams like USC and Colorado, who are two and three points behind, respectively. A win tonight will clinch the Pac-12 title for Stanford, either as a sole or co-owner.

Cal will have its hands full with MAC Hermann Trophy candidate Andi Sullivan. Coming off her National Team stint, the junior midfielder tallied a combined nine points with four goals, two of which were game-winning.

The Bears’ defense will have to find a way to contain Sullivan, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. In the chance they do make it past her, they will face not only the Cardinal’s veteran defense, centered by senior Maddie Bauer and sophomore Alana Cook, but also senior goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who is one shy from breaking the all-time shutouts record.

The game will be televised at 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

 

Contact Julia Massaro at jmassaro ‘at’ stanford.edu.

