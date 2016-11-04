Women’s soccer plays Cal, looks to clinch Pac-12 title

No. 3 Stanford women’s soccer (16-1-1, 9-1-0 Pac-12) travels across the Bay to take on No. 21 Cal (13-4-2, 6-2-2) for its final game of the regular season on Friday.

The Cardinal are currently first in the conference and looking to clinch their 11th Pac-12 title as well as their sixth championship in eight years.

Their impressive record, including games against both Arizona and Arizona State last week, has kept them out of distance of fellow Pac-12 teams like USC and Colorado, who are two and three points behind, respectively. A win tonight will clinch the Pac-12 title for Stanford, either as a sole or co-owner.

Cal will have its hands full with MAC Hermann Trophy candidate Andi Sullivan. Coming off her National Team stint, the junior midfielder tallied a combined nine points with four goals, two of which were game-winning.

The Bears’ defense will have to find a way to contain Sullivan, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. In the chance they do make it past her, they will face not only the Cardinal’s veteran defense, centered by senior Maddie Bauer and sophomore Alana Cook, but also senior goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who is one shy from breaking the all-time shutouts record.

The game will be televised at 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

