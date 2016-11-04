Widgets Magazine

Men’s water polo to take on Pacific at home
By: Alexandre Bucquet | Contributing Writer

No. 6 Stanford men’s water polo (12-4, 4-3 MPSF) hosts No. 4 Pacific (15-5, 3-0) this Saturday at the Avery Aquatic Center.

Coming off a close 6-7 loss to undefeated No. 1 UCLA last week, the Cardinal are looking to gain momentum as they enter the matchup as an underdog. After beating No. 6 Long Beach last Friday, Pacific will play No. 5 UC Santa Barbara this Friday before heading to Palo Alto.

During the MPSF Invitational on Sept. 24, Pacific edged Stanford with a close 9-8 win. Last year, the Tigers won a game 11-7 against the Cardinal. Although Stanford has lost the last two confrontations, the Cardinal showcased a solid defensive performance against UCLA and expect to continue their efforts against the Tigers.

This will be Stanford’s penultimate game of the regular season, and the team will look to gain confidence before its final matchup against No. 2 UC Berkeley next week. The Cardinal seek to end their season on a high note as they prepare for the playoffs, which begin on Nov. 18.

Stanford will take on Pacific at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 

Contact Alexandre Bucquet at bucqueta ‘at’ stanford.edu.

