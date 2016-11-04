Behind enemy lines: Oregon State Beavers

As the Cardinal prepare to host another struggling conference opponent in the Oregon State Beavers, The Daily’s football editor Lorenzo Rosas discussed the upcoming game with Josh Worden of the Orange Media Network.

The Stanford Daily (TSD): What do you think will be the key to generating another big game on the ground for Ryan Nall and the Beavers’ running game, similar to last week’s WSU contest?

Josh Worden (JW): Honestly, the best thing OSU could do to help its running game is to pass the ball efficiently. That went better against Washington State, when Marcus McMaryion easily had the best game of his career with more than 300 yards and no interceptions. Still, OSU didn’t throw the ball downfield very well and mostly got yardage on screen plays. So if OSU can stretch the field, the power run game would capitalize. And finally, the linemen have to stay healthy. A couple injuries in the middle of the game would throw the chemistry they’ve built into disarray.

TSD: What do you think is the biggest factor for the OSU offense in order to break down a Cardinal defense that has allowed 10 points in its past three consecutive games?

JW: The OSU offense definitely has its hands full with the Stanford defense. The biggest thing could be protecting Marcus McMaryion in the pocket, since Stanford might have the best pass rush in the conference. Lately, OSU has been preventing sacks via play calling. The days of seven-step drops and long-developing pass plays went out the door when quarterback Sean Mannion went on to the NFL. There was rarely a time against Washington State when McMaryion took a snap and didn’t get the ball out of his hands quickly, partially because so many of the pass plays were screens or quick hitters. I expect more of that on Saturday.

TSD: For a struggling Beavers run defense, who could provide a motivating performance in their attempt to slow down the Cardinal running duo?

JW: The interesting thing for OSU’s run defense will be Bright Ugwoegbu, who will miss the first half with a targeting penalty from last Saturday. I spoke with him about that this week, and he mentioned the silver lining of providing a boost in the second half when he comes out fresh. Other than that, it comes down to following the schemes OSU’s coaches have put forward rather than individual performances. OSU runs a gap defense, so every lineman and linebacker needs to fill the holes they’re assigned. As we’ve seen, McCaffrey can spot an open hole on the back side of an offensive line even when it seems like he’s looking in a completely different direction, so OSU has to plug every hole and contain him.

TSD: Quarterback Marcus McMaryion went 23-for-39 with two touchdowns against a strong, nationally ranked Cougars defense that held a Stanford offense to only 16 points. What can Gary Anderson and his offense do to replicate McMaryion’s performance at the Farm?

JW: It comes down to play calling and providing McMaryion a chance to succeed. He’s not going to drop back and survey three different wide receivers running 15-20 yards downfield, nor is he going to throw long balls very often. OSU will take a couple shots downfield, but it’s all about the short game right now for OSU. The receivers need to get off the line quickly and make the sure play, even if it’s just a 6-yard out route. The wideouts also need to be on the same page with McMaryion; there were a couple times that McMaryion and his target had different ideas about where the open spot in the WSU zone was, and he threw to no one. That can’t happen on Saturday.

TSD: While their run defense staggers, the Beavers do possess a stronger pass defense in their secondary. How do you think Oregon State will attack new starter Keller Chryst in his home debut?

JW: OSU’s pass defense has been up and down, but there’s definitely talent there. The way OSU shut down the rabid California pass offense was dismaying, but the opposite happened last week with WSU. When the Beavers are doing well, it’s largely due to cornerback Treston Decoud playing physical coverage and the safeties flying around. When things go poorly, it’s often because of the big play. Maybe the safety doesn’t make the right read, or a linebacker lets a running back get space coming out of the backfield. If OSU limits big plays against Stanford, I’d be surprised if the Cardinal posted more than 150 or 200 passing yards.

Contact Lorenzo Rosas at enzor9 ‘at’ stanford.edu and Josh Worden at worden.josh ‘at’ gmail.com.