A new way to get more out of your cup of coffee

There’s nothing like savoring a big, cozy, hot mug of coffee on a cold fall morning. This chilly sweater weather has us craving those pumpkin spice lattes and mochas to kickstart our days, but along with the caffeine boost in all these fall signature drinks usually comes a lot of processed sugar.

Coffee has the power to boost metabolism, but its metabolism-stimulating effect is undermined by the all the sugar and milk added to the coffee. And what’s the point of a caffeine boost if the energy crash that comes along with it is only compounded by a sugar crash as well?

This recipe for superfood coffee has coconut oil for a creamy texture, cacao for chocolatey decadence, cinnamon for warming spice and raw honey for natural sweetness. It also results in a creamy cup of joe, without the need for creamer!

Boost your coffee with these superfoods, and start your morning feeling calm, alert and energized, all while receiving an immune boost and a slew of other added benefits. Best part is, you won’t have to sacrifice any delicious, fall flavor. Check out an awesome recipe combining all these superfoods below.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has had its heyday in the superfood spotlight, and for good reason. Coconut oil is a saturated fat that differs from any other due to its high levels of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are sent directly to the liver to be broken down into ketones, instead of being stored as fat. Ketones also are able to cross the blood-brain barrier, while other fatty acids can not, allowing the brain to use them for energy. Additionally, coconut oil has high levels of lauric acid, which has strong anti-infective properties, making coconut oil perfect for that end-of-year flu prevention.

Raw Cacao

Yes, chocolate (in its raw, pure state) is extremely good for you. Cacao is a potent source of flavonoids, the antioxidants that are known for their cardiovascular benefits. Cacao also raises levels of tryptophan, the precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, which boosts our endorphins and enhances our mood, and lowers anxiety.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon allows you to infuse your coffee with both spices and sweetness without added sugar. But along with the delicious taste of cinnamon are many health benefits, some of which include cinnamon’s high potency of polyphenol antioxidants that reduce inflammation and its ability to stabilize fasting blood sugar, which helps you avoid that crash between your morning cup of coffee and lunch.

Raw Honey

Raw honey makes a wonderful alternative sweetener to regular sugar. In its unprocessed state, it is high in phytonutrients (since it is made from plants,) which provide both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Raw honey also contains bee pollen, which boosts immunity and provides natural allergy relief.

Superfood Coconut Spiced Mocha

1 mug brewed (fair trade) coffee

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp. raw cacao powder

A few shakes of cinnamon

1-2 tsp raw honey, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender, and BLEND until frothy. It’s important that you blend your coffee, not stir; this keeps the coconut oil from separating and making your coffee slick and oily –not good. Blending the coffee will evenly incorporate all the ingredients, and will result in a creamy, silky cup of joe, and you won’t even need any creamer. If you want your coffee a little creamier, add some plant based natural almond milk.

Enjoy!

Contact Maggie Harriman at mpharrim ‘at’ stanford.edu.