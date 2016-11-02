Police Blotter: Oct. 25 – 30 November 2, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan By: Sophie Regan This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Oct. 25 Two vehicles collided at 4:40 p.m. on Campus Drive East at Serra St. Between 2:10 and 6:45 p.m., a victim’s lost wallet was turned into the lost and found at the Marguerite office missing $150 in cash. Between 8:40 and 8:45 p.m., an unknown suspect stole an unattended backpack, containing a laptop and iPad from a table located in Tresidder Memorial Union. Wednesday, Oct. 26 A cable locked bike was stolen from the bike rack near Stern Hall between 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and noon on Oct. 26 A driver was arrested, cited, and released at 2:30 p.m. for driving unlicensed on Serra St. at Pampas Lane. A cable locked bike was stolen from the bike rack near the northwest corner of Lagunita court between 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. Oct. 25. Thursday, Oct. 27 At 3:15 a.m., a water main broke underground causing a water geyser approximately 15 feet high. The water and debris caused damage to the other’s parked vehicle. A female, affiliation to Stanford unknown at this time, reported being touched inappropriately, while attending the Stanford football game on Oct. 22. The RP was a male, Stanford affiliation unknown at this time, wearing a Stanford logo Hawaiian shirt. Between 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 an unknown suspect stole the victim’s lunch box. Between 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 27, an unknown suspect stole the rear bike tire from the victim’s bike outside of Kimball Hall. A cable and U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack near Rains Complex between 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21. At 9:52 p.m., a biker ran into a fixed object on Serra Mall at SEQ Plaza resulting in injury. Between 3:30 and 5 p.m., someone made threatening comments to the reporting party in the East Wing of Green Library. The reported does not feel threatened by the other; however, the reporting party wanted the incident documented. Between May 6 and Oct. 27, an unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to open a Dish Network account. Friday, Oct. 28 At 10:30 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol At 11:15 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol At 12 p.m., an unknown suspect took three golf carts, abandoned and damaged them significantly. The cost to repair is in excess of $1,000. Saturday, Oct. 29 At 12:40 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being in possession of a controlled substance. At 1:10 p.m., an arrestee at the Kappa Sigma house was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol. At 3:30 a.m., an arrestee was transported to the San Jose Main Jail and booked for public intoxication, misappropriation of property and being in possession of fake IDs. At 5 p.m., a driver was arrested, cited, and released for driving unlicensed on Campus Drive at Mayfield. Sunday, Oct. 30 Between 12:15 and 12:52 a.m., someone was arrested at the Kappa Sigma house and transported to the San Jose Main Jail and booked for being a minor in possession of alcohol and for resisting arrest. There were five alcohol transports reported between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport bike theft drinking Stanford University Department of Public Safety Theft 2016-11-02 Sophie Regan November 2, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.