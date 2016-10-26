Widgets Magazine

Police Blotter: Oct. 17 – 24

Surbhi Sachdeva

By: Surbhi Sachdeva

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Monday, Oct. 17

  • An unknown suspect or suspects damaged two different door locking mechanisms leading to the Munger Graduate Residence Lobby between 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 17.
  • An unlocked bike was stolen from the southeast corner of Chuck Taylor Grove between 7:15 and 8:45 p.m.
  • A cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack in front of the Schiff House between 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 15.
  • A bike U-locked to itself was stolen from 558 Mayfield Avenue between 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

  • A U-locked bike was stolen from a bike rack near the Graduate School of Business between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects smashed a vehicle’s rear view window by unknown means in the Ortega Garage on Panama Street between 12:15 and 4 p.m.
  • A recreational vehicle and sedan were involved in a minor collision on Lomita Drive at 9:20 a.m. There were no injuries.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • An unknown suspect or suspects stole two unattended backpacks, which included a laptop, from Roble Gym between 9:30 and 10:20 am.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Beckman Center through an open door and stole a laptop between 9:15 and 9:25 a.m.
  • A vehicle-on-vehicle “hit and run” collision occurred on Palm Drive at 12 a.m. There were no injuries.
  • An individual sent threatening text messages to someone with a no contact order against the sender. The incident occurred at 10:44 a.m.
  • Loud music was reported coming from Haus Mitteleuropa on Mayfield Avenue. The music was subsequently turned down at 11 p.m.
  • A locked bike was stolen from the Avery Aquatic Center parking lot between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. The theft was accomplished by sawing the lock in half.

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • On Oct. 18, a suspect assaulted a victim while arguing by grabbing his arm and striking him in the face. The incident occurred in the McMurtry Building between 1:15 and 3 p.m. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries or seek medical assistance.

Friday, Oct. 21

  • An unknown suspect or suspects stole two victims’ purses during the Reunion Weekend Dinner in the Main Quad on Oct. 20. The incidents occurred between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and 9:30 and 10:30 pm, respectively) on Oct. 20.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects broke the passenger seat rear window of a vehicle in the Stock Farm West parking lot and stole various items between 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 and 8 a.m.
  • Two arrestees were cited and released for misusing a disabled placard at the Roth Way Garage on Campus Drive. The incidents occurred at 12:45 and 1:25 p.m., respectively.
  • An individual was given a fraudulent check for a mattress on SU Post between noon on Oct. 10 and noon on Oct. 13.

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • At 12:40 a.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being in possession of more than an ounce of marijuana on Campus Drive.
  • At 1:50 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on Galvez Street at El Camino Real.
  • An injury-causing collision of unspecified type occurred near Stern Hall at 11:10 a.m.
  • An unlicensed driver was cited and released on El Camino Real at 10:30 p.m.
  • A loud party at the French House was reported at 11:20 p.m. The music was turned down.
  • An individual reported a  “forcible fondling” at an undetermined Row House after a male became aggressive while dancing and began to touch her breast without her consent.
  • There was an alcohol-related medical transport.

Sunday, Oct. 23

  • A U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack outside McCullough Building between 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Monday, Oct. 24

  • An unknown suspect or suspects scratched the hood of the victim’s vehicle by dragging an unknown object across it in Escondido Village between 2 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Durand Building and stole two laptops and two cell phones between 9 and 9:20 a.m.

There was one alcohol transport reported between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin.

 

Contact Surbhi Sachdeva at surbhi3 'at' stanford.edu.

