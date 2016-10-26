Police Blotter: Oct. 17 – 24 October 26, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Surbhi Sachdeva By: Surbhi Sachdeva This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Monday, Oct. 17 An unknown suspect or suspects damaged two different door locking mechanisms leading to the Munger Graduate Residence Lobby between 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 17. An unlocked bike was stolen from the southeast corner of Chuck Taylor Grove between 7:15 and 8:45 p.m. A cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack in front of the Schiff House between 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 15. A bike U-locked to itself was stolen from 558 Mayfield Avenue between 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 17. Tuesday, Oct. 18 A U-locked bike was stolen from a bike rack near the Graduate School of Business between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. An unknown suspect or suspects smashed a vehicle’s rear view window by unknown means in the Ortega Garage on Panama Street between 12:15 and 4 p.m. A recreational vehicle and sedan were involved in a minor collision on Lomita Drive at 9:20 a.m. There were no injuries. Wednesday, Oct. 19 An unknown suspect or suspects stole two unattended backpacks, which included a laptop, from Roble Gym between 9:30 and 10:20 am. An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Beckman Center through an open door and stole a laptop between 9:15 and 9:25 a.m. A vehicle-on-vehicle “hit and run” collision occurred on Palm Drive at 12 a.m. There were no injuries. An individual sent threatening text messages to someone with a no contact order against the sender. The incident occurred at 10:44 a.m. Loud music was reported coming from Haus Mitteleuropa on Mayfield Avenue. The music was subsequently turned down at 11 p.m. A locked bike was stolen from the Avery Aquatic Center parking lot between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. The theft was accomplished by sawing the lock in half. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Oct. 18, a suspect assaulted a victim while arguing by grabbing his arm and striking him in the face. The incident occurred in the McMurtry Building between 1:15 and 3 p.m. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries or seek medical assistance. Friday, Oct. 21 An unknown suspect or suspects stole two victims’ purses during the Reunion Weekend Dinner in the Main Quad on Oct. 20. The incidents occurred between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and 9:30 and 10:30 pm, respectively) on Oct. 20. An unknown suspect or suspects broke the passenger seat rear window of a vehicle in the Stock Farm West parking lot and stole various items between 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 and 8 a.m. Two arrestees were cited and released for misusing a disabled placard at the Roth Way Garage on Campus Drive. The incidents occurred at 12:45 and 1:25 p.m., respectively. An individual was given a fraudulent check for a mattress on SU Post between noon on Oct. 10 and noon on Oct. 13. Saturday, Oct. 22 At 12:40 a.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being in possession of more than an ounce of marijuana on Campus Drive. At 1:50 p.m., an arrestee was cited and released for being in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on Galvez Street at El Camino Real. An injury-causing collision of unspecified type occurred near Stern Hall at 11:10 a.m. An unlicensed driver was cited and released on El Camino Real at 10:30 p.m. A loud party at the French House was reported at 11:20 p.m. The music was turned down. An individual reported a “forcible fondling” at an undetermined Row House after a male became aggressive while dancing and began to touch her breast without her consent. There was an alcohol-related medical transport. Sunday, Oct. 23 A U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack outside McCullough Building between 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 23. Monday, Oct. 24 An unknown suspect or suspects scratched the hood of the victim’s vehicle by dragging an unknown object across it in Escondido Village between 2 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Durand Building and stole two laptops and two cell phones between 9 and 9:20 a.m. There was one alcohol transport reported between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Surbhi Sachdeva at surbhi3 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport crime marijuana safety Stanford University Department of Public Safety Theft 2016-10-26 Surbhi Sachdeva October 26, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.