My first column for the Daily focused on why Trump’s norm-shattering candidacy appeals to his base, bringing together voters disillusioned by prevailing economic and cultural mores. I also mentioned the alt-right, and — perhaps a little harshly (though they are no strangers to name-calling) — labelled them a motley crew of xenophobes and sexists. Perhaps surprisingly, then, I see parallels between them and the “campus radicals” that the mainstream media has had such a field day with.