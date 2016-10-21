Junior goalie Oliver Lewis has been strong in the cage this season, averaging 10.6 saves per match. Stanford will rely on its defense as it tries to extend its winning streak to six consecutive games this weekend. (BILL DALLY/isiphotos.com) Men’s water polo heads south to take on UCSB and Pepperdine October 21, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Laura Sussman Desk Editor By: Laura Sussman | Desk Editor No. 5 Stanford men’s water polo (11-2, 0-1 MPSF) will look to get two more wins under its belt as the Cardinal head south to challenge No. 7 UC Santa Barbara (12-6, 2-0) on Saturday and No. 8 Pepperdine (10-8, 0-2) on Sunday. These two games follow almost two weeks of resting time for the Cardinal after a 15-3 win against San Jose State. UCSB has proven to be a strong opponent thus far, winning against teams such as Pepperdine and UC San Diego. Last week, the team played five games in a four-day period, coming out with a 3-2 record. Gaucho top scorers include senior utility Reed Cotterill (23), sophomore driver Boris Jovanovic (19) and junior attacker Shane Hauschild (17). Pepperdine (10-8) will also pose a threat to the Cardinal’s five-game winning streak. Sophomore utility/attacker Marko Asic currently leads the Waves with 43 goals, outdoing all members of the Stanford squad. Freshman center back Mate Toth has tallied 32 goals, senior attacker Mark Urban has also contributed with 29 goals and junior attacker Kenneth Keller has come up with 15 goals and 25 assists. Contact Laura Sussman at laura111 ‘at’ stanford.edu. Blake Parrish Boris Jovanovic Cardinal Gauchos GCC Kenneth Keller Mark Urban Marko Asic Mate Toth Men's Water Polo Mitchell Mendoza MPSF oliver lewis Pepperdine Reed Cotterill San Jose State Shane Hauschild spartans Stanford uc santa barbara UC-San Diego Waves 2016-10-21 Laura Sussman October 21, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.