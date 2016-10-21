Men’s water polo heads south to take on UCSB and Pepperdine

No. 5 Stanford men’s water polo (11-2, 0-1 MPSF) will look to get two more wins under its belt as the Cardinal head south to challenge No. 7 UC Santa Barbara (12-6, 2-0) on Saturday and No. 8 Pepperdine (10-8, 0-2) on Sunday.

These two games follow almost two weeks of resting time for the Cardinal after a 15-3 win against San Jose State.

UCSB has proven to be a strong opponent thus far, winning against teams such as Pepperdine and UC San Diego. Last week, the team played five games in a four-day period, coming out with a 3-2 record.

Gaucho top scorers include senior utility Reed Cotterill (23), sophomore driver Boris Jovanovic (19) and junior attacker Shane Hauschild (17).

Pepperdine (10-8) will also pose a threat to the Cardinal’s five-game winning streak. Sophomore utility/attacker Marko Asic currently leads the Waves with 43 goals, outdoing all members of the Stanford squad. Freshman center back Mate Toth has tallied 32 goals, senior attacker Mark Urban has also contributed with 29 goals and junior attacker Kenneth Keller has come up with 15 goals and 25 assists.

