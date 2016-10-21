Field hockey set to close regular season against UC Davis, Cal

Coming off the heels of a dramatic 1-0 loss to the Pacific Tigers, No. 18 Stanford women’s field hockey (7-5, 3-1 America East) is set to wrap up its home schedule for the regular season against UC Davis (4-10, 0-3) and Cal (4-8, 1-1) this weekend. Despite the loss, the Cardinal still stand among the top of the America East division rankings.

The loss to the Tigers last Sunday afternoon snapped Stanford’s six-game winning streak, with Pacific also successfully shutting Stanford out for the first time this season despite the Cardinal outshooting the Tigers 7-4 in the second half.

Stanford hopes to see improved play this weekend from its leading scorers, freshman Jessica Welch and junior Sarah Helgeson. A strong performance by freshman goalkeeper Kelsey Bing against the Bears and Aggies this weekend will prove necessary to maintain Stanford’s ranking going into the NCAA tournament.

Friday’s matchup against UC Davis is an opportunity for the Cardinal to finish with two wins against the Aggies this season. UC Davis is coming to Stanford after two narrow division losses last weekend. Cal is also looking for revenge after losing 3-2 to Stanford earlier in the season and has a weapon in the backfield, as Cal senior Lexi Collins earned her first Defensive Player of the Week award last week.

The Cardinal’s last homestand at Varsity Turf will feature two matches, with the women hosting UC Davis on Friday night at 6 p.m. and Cal on Sunday at noon.

