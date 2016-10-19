Police Blotter: Oct. 10 – Oct. 17 October 19, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Cindy Kuang By: Cindy Kuang This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Oct. 11 A vehicle and bike collided at 1:40 a.m. on Serra Mall at Lomita Mall. No injuries sustained by either party. A rape was reported to the Campus Security Authority. The victim stated that they were sexually assaulted last summer by another student. No further information is known at this time. A wallet was lost somewhere from the Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot and the Old Union building between 2 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. An unknown suspect or suspects stole an unattended laptop from an unlocked locker between 5:20 and 6:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning (LKSC). Wednesday, Oct. 12 An individual was cited and released for providing a false ID to a police officer at 3:10 p.m. A cable-locked bike was reported stolen from a bike rack near the Escondido Village Midrise Apartments between 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 9 a.m on Oct. 12. A bottle of marijuana was found near Soto in Wilbur Hall at 10:50 p.m. during an investigation of a suspicious RV in the parking lot. The bottle was seized and booked into SUDPS as found property. A loud party at Kairos House was reported at 11:20 p.m. Upon SUDPS arrival, no music was heard. Thursday, Oct. 13 An individual was cited and released for misuse of a disabled parking placard near Tresidder Memorial Union at 3:15 p.m. An unknown suspect or suspects scratched the side panel of a vehicle between 5:15 and 5:55 p.m. The victim suspects a drivers of a catering truck they had a verbal altercation with earlier. An individual was served with a temporary restraining order granted by the Santa Clara County Superior Court and a Stanford Stay-Away Letter at 6:36 p.m. at Littlefield Center. Friday, Oct. 14 An unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked office in Encina Commons between 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and stole a laptop and wallet. An individual was cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of the Palo Alto Police Department at 2:53 p.m. At 7:30 a.m., a bike collided with a fixed object at Lomita Mall, causing an injury. An unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked office in the Old Union building at 10:30 a.m. and stole a MacBook laptop. At 10:30 p.m. at Theta Delta Chi House, an individual was cited for possessing alcohol as a minor. An unknown suspect or suspects entered a garage of a residence on Peter Coutts Circle between noon and 3 p.m. and stole a box containing a laptop and other miscellaneous items. At 10:45 a.m., a bike collided with a fixed object on Serra Mall at Via Palou, causing an injury. Saturday, Oct. 15 An individual was cited and released for creating a public nuisance by urinating in public. The citation occurred at 12:07 a.m. on Lomita Drive near Theta Delta Chi House. Two vehicles were reported to have been vandalized on Oct. 8 at Mayfield Avenue. The unknown suspect or suspects used a hand brush to paint a blue streak of paint across the trunk of one vehicle and the side panel and trunk of the other. Sunday, Oct. 16 A rape was reported at an unknown location. The assault occurred at 1:30 a.m. Between 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, an unknown suspect or suspects rode an athletics golf cart through the infield of Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium, leaving behind deep tire tracks and ruts. The estimates for repair are in excess of $2,000. Monday, Oct. 17 Between midnight on Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, an unknown suspect or suspects slashed the front and rear tires of a vehicle parked on Nelson Street. There were 4 alcohol transports reported between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety bulletin. Contact Cindy Kuang at ckuang ‘at’ stanford.edu alcohol transport crime Police blotter safety Theft 2016-10-19 Cindy Kuang October 19, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.