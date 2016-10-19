Widgets Magazine

Police Blotter: Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

Cindy Kuang

By: Cindy Kuang

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • A vehicle and bike collided at 1:40 a.m. on Serra Mall at Lomita Mall. No injuries sustained by either party.
  • A rape was reported to the Campus Security Authority. The victim stated that they were sexually assaulted last summer by another student. No further information is known at this time.
  • A wallet was lost somewhere from the Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot and the Old Union building between 2 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 5.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects stole an unattended laptop from an unlocked locker between 5:20 and 6:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning (LKSC).

Wednesday, Oct. 12

  •  An individual was cited and released for providing a false ID to a police officer at 3:10 p.m.
  • A cable-locked bike was reported stolen from a bike rack near the Escondido Village Midrise Apartments between 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 9 a.m on Oct. 12.
  • A bottle of marijuana was found near Soto in Wilbur Hall at 10:50 p.m. during an investigation of a suspicious RV in the parking lot. The bottle was seized and booked into SUDPS as found property.
  •  A loud party at Kairos House was reported at 11:20 p.m. Upon SUDPS arrival, no music was heard.

Thursday, Oct. 13

  • An individual was cited and released for misuse of a disabled parking placard near Tresidder Memorial Union at 3:15 p.m.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects scratched the side panel of a vehicle between 5:15 and 5:55 p.m. The victim suspects a drivers of a catering truck they had a verbal altercation with earlier.
  • An individual was served with a temporary restraining order granted by the Santa Clara County Superior Court and a Stanford Stay-Away Letter at 6:36 p.m. at Littlefield Center.

Friday, Oct. 14

  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked office in Encina Commons between 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and stole a laptop and wallet.
  • An individual was cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of the Palo Alto Police Department at 2:53 p.m.
  • At 7:30 a.m., a bike collided with a fixed object at Lomita Mall, causing an injury.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked office in the Old Union building at 10:30 a.m. and stole a MacBook laptop.
  • At 10:30 p.m. at Theta Delta Chi House, an individual was cited for possessing alcohol as a minor.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered a garage of a residence on Peter Coutts Circle between noon and 3 p.m. and stole a box containing a laptop and other miscellaneous items.
  • At 10:45 a.m., a bike collided with a fixed object on Serra Mall at Via Palou, causing an injury.

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • An individual was cited and released for creating a public nuisance by urinating in public. The citation occurred at 12:07 a.m. on Lomita Drive near Theta Delta Chi House.
  • Two vehicles were reported to have been vandalized on Oct. 8 at Mayfield Avenue. The unknown suspect or suspects used a hand brush to paint a blue streak of paint across the trunk of one vehicle and the side panel and trunk of the other.

Sunday, Oct. 16

  • A rape was reported at an unknown location. The assault occurred at 1:30 a.m.
  • Between 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, an unknown suspect or suspects rode an athletics golf cart through the infield of Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium, leaving behind deep tire tracks and ruts. The estimates for repair are in excess of $2,000.

Monday, Oct. 17

  • Between midnight on Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, an unknown suspect or suspects slashed the front and rear tires of a vehicle parked on Nelson Street.

There were 4 alcohol transports reported between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety bulletin.

 

Contact Cindy Kuang at ckuang ‘at’ stanford.edu

