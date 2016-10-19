Applications for ASSU Nomination Commission now open

Applications for select university committees and the ASSU Nomination Commission are now open and are due this Friday. The Nomination Commission is a group of seven students drawn from both undergraduates and graduate students that aims to give students a voice in shaping university policy.

Members of the Nomination Commission nominate other students for voting positions on other university committees as well as the Stanford Board of Trustees committee and the Stanford Student Enterprises board of directors. These nominations will be for the school year of 2017-18. The new term of Nomination Commission members will begin this winter quarter and conclude at the end of fall quarter next year. Students will receive compensation for their positions.

Students who are nominated for university committees will “work together with faculty, administrators, alumni and trustees to enhance the the welfare of the Stanford community as a whole,” according to the committee’s website. There are over 40 different committees available, including Committees of the Dean of Research, Committees of Parking and Transportation Services and Committees of the Vice Provost for Student Affairs.

These committees cover a large range of student-life affairs, including the Alcohol Advisory Board, the Graduate Housing Committee and the Sexual Assault and Relationship Abuse Advisory Board. Each committee varies in number of students needed, background requirements and time commitment. Students can apply to both the Nomination Commission and specific university committees but cannot participate in both.

For a complete university committees list and application, students can visit http://www.stanfordnomcom.com/committees/.

