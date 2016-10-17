Stanford in New York adds quarter dedicated to media and finance

Stanford in New York, the three-year pilot program in which students study and work in New York City for one quarter, is expanding this winter to include a quarter focusing on media and finance.

Stanford in New York was launched in 2015, focusing on the arts, architecture, design and urban studies. For the 2016-2017 winter quarter, the program will shift to emphasize media and finance, with 20 students already enrolled.

The program will be further expanding in 2017-2018 to include a spring quarter based on a theme of “the global city,” and it incorporates both traditional classroom learning and immersive New York experiences.

“It gave me perspective on how to apply what I study and that there is more to life than studying,” said former Stanford in New York student Dylan Nguyen ’17. The program includes internships, a New York City Seminar, courses taught by Stanford faculty-in-residence and New York faculty and planned field trips.

The cornerstone New York City Seminar in winter will be taught through the lens of business, exposing students to the relationship between essential characteristics of the city and commerce and media. Students will also have the opportunity to take elective courses distinctive to the program, including “Ingenious Entrepreneurship” and “Off the iPhone and Into the World: Photojournalism in the City.”

Douglas McAdam, the Ray Lyman Wilbur professor of sociology who will serve as faculty-in-residence for Stanford in New York this winter, highlighted the significance of New York as central to students’ experiences.

“New York is one of the two financial centers of the world,” McAdam said. “You can’t get more ground zero when it comes to big finance. Students will be having an internship that puts them right in the heart of things.”

Stanford in New York provides a unique opportunity to try a new educational experience.

“They do an incredible job of pushing students into the real world,” Nguyen said.

“Everyone talks about the Stanford bubble – this couldn’t be more different,” McAdam echoed. “Students are living in the city, exploring in the city to get to work experience. It is the antithesis of what the Stanford bubble experience is all about … It lets you out of your comfort zone, challenges you to master another environment and different cultural context.”

