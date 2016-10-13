Widgets Magazine

Women’s soccer prepares to take on Oregon State
Senior goalkeeper Jane Campbell has been a force for the Cardinal this season, recording four shutouts in the past six games. Her 32 shutouts are tied for third most in Stanford history. (LYNDSAY RADNEDGE/isiphotos.com)

Women’s soccer prepares to take on Oregon State

Laura Sussman

Desk Editor

By: Laura Sussman | Desk Editor

No. 1 Stanford women’s soccer (11-1-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is set to play the final match of a three-game roadtrip as it takes on Oregon State (5-7-2, 0-5) on Friday.

Last weekend, the Cardinal suffered their first loss, falling to then-No. 7 USC, but the team was able to rebound, going on to beat UCLA in double overtime later that weekend.

Oregon State has yet to win a conference game, so the Cardinal shouldn’t have too much trouble if they keep up their strong play against the Beavers.

Stanford has scored 30 goals this season while allowing opponents to score just 12. Its 2.31 goals per game are more than double the number it’s allowed to opponents (0.92). The fact that Stanford has accumulated so many goals can be attributed to its clean passing and the players’ ability to set each other up through good communication. The team has managed to shoot 222 times, which is off-putting for opponents who are constantly put on the defensive.

The Cardinal offense has been impressive this year, as senior Maddie Bauer, sophomore Alana Cook and senior Tegan McGrady play off one another, holding off counterattacks and numerous set pieces. Joined by superstar goalie Jane Campbell, this squad has allowed more than two goals in a game just once this season.

The Cardinal will look to continue their high level of performance as they take on Oregon State Friday in Corvallis, Oregon, at 7 p.m.

 

Contact Laura Sussman at laura111 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

