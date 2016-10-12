Widgets Magazine

Police blotter: Oct. 3 – Oct. 10

By: Katlyn Alapati | Desk Editor

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Monday, Oct. 3

  • An unlocked bike was stolen from outside Old Union between 12:30 and 2 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • An individual was arrested at 10:30 a.m. for misuse of a disabled placard. The person was cited and released.
  • A student reported that someone approached her outside Building 200 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., asking for help with a book the person was writing. The person seemed to know when and where the student attends class.
  • An individual was injured in a vehicle-bike collision on Campus Drive at Electioneer Road at 5:30 p.m.
  • An individual was arrested at 10:00 p.m. for driving on a suspended license. The person was cited and released.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • An unknown suspect broke the rear window of a house at 247 Santa Teresa Lane between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. Nothing was taken, but someone may have been sleeping in the house after the incident.
  • A juvenile was cited and released for petty theft at the Stanford Bookstore between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.
  • A Tumi suitcase was stolen from an unsecured laundry room on the first floor of Munger Building 1 between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1.
  • An unknown suspect broke into a residence in the Pearce Mitchell Place complex using a crowbar between 9:15 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. They ransacked the home, stealing cash, electronics and jewelry.
  • A loud party at Haus Mitteleuropa was reported but was not active by the time police arrived at 11:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • An unlocked bike was stolen from outside the Junipero dorm between 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 6.
  • An individual unintentionally broke a window at Bing Concert Hall at 3:00 p.m.
  • A bike was stolen from its owner’s garage in Olmsted Terrace housing between 5:50 and 6:00 p.m.
  • An individual was arrested at 10:40 p.m. for driving without a license. The person was cited and released.

Friday, Oct. 7

  • A suspicious person was reported to have parked and locked up a bike outside the Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki Environment and Energy Building (Y2E2) at 9:40 a.m. The bike has been booked into evidence.
  • An individual was arrested at 2:30 p.m. for driving without a  license on El Camino Real at California Avenue. The person was cited and released.
  • There was a medical alcohol transport.
  • Loud music at Phi Sig House was reported. Residents lowered the volume of music after being contacted by police at 11:15 p.m.
  • An individual was cited and released for urinating in public outside Phi Sig House at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • An individual was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol at 5:30 p.m. outside Kappa Sigma House.
  • There was a medical alcohol transport.
  • An unknown suspect stole a laptop and cash from an unattended purse in Masters Grove between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • An unknown suspect entered an unlocked dorm room in Mirlo of Florence Moore Hall and took a laptop between 1 and 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

  • A bicyclist and skateboarder collided on Santa Teresa Street at 1:45 a.m., causing injuries.
  • A locked bike was stolen from outside Building 420 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
  • An individual was arrested at 8:35 p.m. in Hulme Court and booked at the San Jose Main Jail for prowling and misappropriation of stolen property.

There were two alcohol transports reported between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety bulletin.

 

Contact Katlyn Alapati at katlyn ‘at’ stanford.edu.

