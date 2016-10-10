Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @Stanford_Daily

Stanford Daily headlines: 10/10/2016 - https://t.co/ZudC4So6jk: 6 hours ago, The Stanford Daily
RT @StanfordSports: The @StanfordFball defense allowed over 40 points for the second straight week as the Card fall 42-16 https://t.co/kxZO…: 1 day ago, The Stanford Daily
Ro Khanna, a lecturer in the economics department, is polling ahead of incumbent Mike Honda https://t.co/NzDYkJFbHM: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
The director of Cantor abruptly resigned after a four year term https://t.co/hi3DaVT7pU: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
The School of Medicine has started a new master's for physician;s assistant studies https://t.co/ipFM8Desbg: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 10/7/2016 - https://t.co/f47GqtznGT: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
New Lagunita dorms accommodate growing student body https://t.co/V2GGHfvLGa: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
New GSB fellowship aims to promote economic growth in Midwest https://t.co/sPxEvkghl2: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 10/6/2016 - https://t.co/qple5aJFkS: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Introductory math courses now require online diagnostic tests https://t.co/KTV2kspCZ1: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily

OPINIONS

Letter to the editor: Stanford and Syrian refugees

Letters to the Editor

By: Letters to the Editor

To the editor:

Regarding the October 5 article about Stanford and Syrian refugees, I would like to emphasize that many people were involved with the relocation of the refugee baby described and offer the correct credit to people involved. The Center for Victims of Torture referred the case to Reed Smith, the law firm involved. Dr. Hermann Lorenz and Dr. Hana Abu Hassan facilitated a medical assessment by Dr. David Matthews in Jordan. Chris Dawes, of Lucille Packard Hospital identified a hospital-St Joan de Dieu Hospital in Spain willing to provide care. Jayne Fleming spearheaded Reed Smith’s pro bono work and devoted more than 1,000 hours to the legal case, negotiated with three governments, the UNHCR, Secretary Kerry’s office, and diplomats in Jordan, Spain and the United States. Dozens of lawyers and doctors helped achieve a favorable result for Sham.

The article makes no mention of that monumental effort and I would like to acknowledge their work.

— Michele Barry, M.D.
FACP Senior Associate Dean for Global Health
Stanford University

Tagged with:

© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY