Letter to the editor: Stanford and Syrian refugees

To the editor:

Regarding the October 5 article about Stanford and Syrian refugees, I would like to emphasize that many people were involved with the relocation of the refugee baby described and offer the correct credit to people involved. The Center for Victims of Torture referred the case to Reed Smith, the law firm involved. Dr. Hermann Lorenz and Dr. Hana Abu Hassan facilitated a medical assessment by Dr. David Matthews in Jordan. Chris Dawes, of Lucille Packard Hospital identified a hospital-St Joan de Dieu Hospital in Spain willing to provide care. Jayne Fleming spearheaded Reed Smith’s pro bono work and devoted more than 1,000 hours to the legal case, negotiated with three governments, the UNHCR, Secretary Kerry’s office, and diplomats in Jordan, Spain and the United States. Dozens of lawyers and doctors helped achieve a favorable result for Sham.

The article makes no mention of that monumental effort and I would like to acknowledge their work.

— Michele Barry, M.D.

FACP Senior Associate Dean for Global Health

Stanford University