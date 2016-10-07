Widgets Magazine

Field hockey to take on Bay Area teams this weekend
Freshman Nina Randolph scored the deciding goal in the Cardinal's overtime thriller against UC Davis. The Cardinal will need to step up offensively when they take on two Bay Area squads this weekend. (DAVID BERNAL/isiphotos.com)

Field hockey to take on Bay Area teams this weekend

Amanda McLean

Desk Editor

By: Amanda McLean | Desk Editor

The No. 18 Stanford women’s field hockey team (5-4, 1-0 America East) will embark on a packed conference schedule this weekend, first facing California (3-6, 1-0) on Friday before moving on to Pacific (9-3) on Sunday.

This Cardinal-Golden Bears matchup will be the 108th time that the two programs have played one another. It is a rivalry that Stanford has dominated in recent history, with the team going 12-3 under coach Tara Danielson.

The Cardinal will look to build on the momentum of their last win against UC Davis, an overtime thriller that saw freshman Nina Randolph come up big in what was only the second goal of her career. While Stanford will have to face the Bears in Berkeley, the team will come back to its home turf on Sunday. The Cardinal have played some of their best field hockey at home in recent years. Under Coach Danielson, the team has gone 47-11 at Varsity Turf, for an 81 percent winning record at home.

Live statistics for the games can be found at gostanford.com.

 

Contact Amanda McLean at ammclean ‘at’ stanford.edu.

