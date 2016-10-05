Police Blotter: Sept. 27 – Oct. 2 October 5, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Hannah Knowles Desk Editor By: Hannah Knowles | Desk Editor This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Sept. 27 Between 8 a.m. on Sept. 2 and 1:15 p.m on Sept. 27, an unknown suspect or suspects stole a camera from the Tresidder Memorial Union area. A U-locked bike was stolen from a bike rack near Tresidder Memorial Union between 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 22. An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Terman Engineering Lab between 11 and 11:30 a.m. and stole a personal MacBook Pro laptop. Wednesday, Sept. 28 A suspect or suspects scammed a victim out of money by posing as IRS agents over the phone. The incident occurred at the Rains Complex between 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 27. At 7:35 a.m., an individual was cited and released for driving unlicensed on Stanford Avenue at Mears Court. A vehicle and bike collided at 12:40 p.m. on Campus Drive at Bowdoin Street. At 11:15 p.m., an individual was cited and released for possession of marijuana. The citation occurred on Campus Drive at Sam McDonald Mall. Thursday, Sept. 29 A cable and combination-locked bike was stolen a bike rack at Mirrielees House between 3 p.m. on June 14 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. An individual was cited and released for creating a public nuisance by urinating in public. The citation occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Santa Teresa Street at Governor’s Avenue. At 4 p.m., an individual found jewelry at the Golf Course driving range and turned it in to SUDPS. A loud party at 576 Alvarado Row was reported at 11:30 p.m. The music was turned down. Friday, Sept. 30 A rape was reported on the east side of campus. The assault occurred at 1 a.m. by a male unknown to the female victim, and the University sent out a community-wide alert later that night. SUDPS is still investigating. At 12:52 p.m., a bike collided with a fixed object on Santa Teresa Street at Lomita Mall, causing an injury. An unknown suspect or suspects stole a camera and two credit cards from an unattended vehicle at the Golf Clubhouse between 3 and 4:45 p.m. The victim canceled the credit cards in time to block the suspect or suspects’ attempt to use them. At 10 p.m. on Mayfield Avenue at Lomita Drive, an individual was cited and released on an outstanding warrant. Saturday, Oct. 1 A loud party at Kappa Sigma House was reported at midnight. The music was turned down. An individual was transported to the San Jose Main Jail and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest occurred at 12:20 a.m. on Campus Drive at O’Connor Lane. A suspect convinced a victim to wire funds for an “overpayment.” The incident occurred at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Lieberman House. At 11:10 p.m. on O’Connor Lane at Nathan Abbott Way, an individual was cited and released for possessing alcohol as a minor. Sunday, Oct. 2 An unlocked bike was stolen from a bike rack at Old Union between 12:30 and 2 a.m. At 1 a.m. at Enchanted Broccoli Forest, an individual was cited and released for possessing alcohol as a minor. At 2 p.m. on Page Mill Road at Junipero Serra Boulevard, an individual was cited and released for driving unlicensed. There were no alcohol transports reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety bulletin. Contact Hannah Knowles at hknowles ‘at’ stanford.edu. dui marijuana Sexual Assault Stanford University Department of Public Safety SUDPS Theft 2016-10-05 Hannah Knowles October 5, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.