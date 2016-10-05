Widgets Magazine

Police Blotter: Sept. 27 – Oct. 2

Hannah Knowles

By: Hannah Knowles | Desk Editor

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

  • Between 8 a.m. on Sept. 2 and 1:15 p.m on Sept. 27, an unknown suspect or suspects stole a camera from the Tresidder Memorial Union area.
  • A U-locked bike was stolen from a bike rack near Tresidder Memorial Union between 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects entered an office in the Terman Engineering Lab between 11 and 11:30 a.m. and stole a personal MacBook Pro laptop.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

  • A suspect or suspects scammed a victim out of money by posing as IRS agents over the phone. The incident occurred at the Rains Complex between 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 27.
  • At 7:35 a.m., an individual was cited and released for driving unlicensed on Stanford Avenue at Mears Court.
  • A vehicle and bike collided at 12:40 p.m. on Campus Drive at Bowdoin Street.
  • At 11:15 p.m., an individual was cited and released for possession of marijuana. The citation occurred on Campus Drive at Sam McDonald Mall.

Thursday, Sept. 29

  • A cable and combination-locked bike was stolen a bike rack at Mirrielees House between 3 p.m. on June 14 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.
  • An individual was cited and released for creating a public nuisance by urinating in public. The citation occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Santa Teresa Street at Governor’s Avenue.
  • At 4 p.m., an individual found jewelry at the Golf Course driving range and turned it in to SUDPS.
  • A loud party at 576 Alvarado Row was reported at 11:30 p.m. The music was turned down.

Friday, Sept. 30

  • A rape was reported on the east side of campus. The assault occurred at 1 a.m. by a male unknown to the female victim, and the University sent out a community-wide alert later that night. SUDPS is still investigating.
  • At 12:52 p.m., a bike collided with a fixed object on Santa Teresa Street at Lomita Mall, causing an injury.
  • An unknown suspect or suspects stole a camera and two credit cards from an unattended vehicle at the Golf Clubhouse between 3 and 4:45 p.m. The victim canceled the credit cards in time to block the suspect or suspects’ attempt to use them.
  • At 10 p.m. on Mayfield Avenue at Lomita Drive, an individual was cited and released on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, Oct. 1

  • A loud party at Kappa Sigma House was reported at midnight. The music was turned down.
  • An individual was transported to the San Jose Main Jail and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest occurred at 12:20 a.m. on Campus Drive at O’Connor Lane.
  • A suspect convinced a victim to wire funds for an “overpayment.” The incident occurred at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Lieberman House.
  • At 11:10 p.m. on O’Connor Lane at Nathan Abbott Way, an individual was cited and released for possessing alcohol as a minor.

Sunday, Oct. 2

  • An unlocked bike was stolen from a bike rack at Old Union between 12:30 and 2 a.m.
  • At 1 a.m. at Enchanted Broccoli Forest, an individual was cited and released for possessing alcohol as a minor.
  • At 2 p.m. on Page Mill Road at Junipero Serra Boulevard, an individual was cited and released for driving unlicensed.

There were no alcohol transports reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety bulletin.

 

