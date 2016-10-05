New details emerge in two rape reports on campus

New details have emerged in two sexual assaults reported at Stanford within the last two weeks, both of which involve Stanford students as suspects.

On Sept. 24, a male graduate student was arrested and booked into the San Jose Main Jail for sexual assault. The alleged rape took place that same day at Lyman Graduate Residences between 3:30 and 4:15 a.m. The victim is a 28-year-old woman who does not attend Stanford.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office is reviewing possible charges against the man, according to William Larson, public information officer for the Stanford Department of Public Safety, who spoke to the Palo Alto Weekly. The graduate student was released from jail on Sept. 25 after posting his $100,000 bail.

Larson also said that another reported rape, which took place on Sept. 30, occurred in the dorm room of the alleged male perpetrator. Previously, a Stanford Community Alert sent out on the evening of Sept. 30 stated only that a female victim was raped by a male she did not know early in the morning in an East campus residence.

As of Tuesday, the woman had not yet given a statement to police.

Contact Hannah Knowles at hknowles ‘at’ stanford.edu.