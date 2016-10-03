Sophomore class welcomed back to campus with service event

To welcome their class back onto the Farm while contributing to the community, the Class of 2019 cabinet hosted a sandwich-making event at Terman Fountain on Oct. 1. Their goal was to make 2,019 sandwiches and donate them to the Peninsula Food Runners to alleviate hunger in Santa Clara County.

According to sophomore class president Andrew Quirk ’19, the cabinet wanted to organize an event that would give students the chance to make a meaningful impact in addition to having fun and socializing.

“We wanted to have something that would build class community and identity,” said Quirk. “We thought that doing something service-related would be a good way to accomplish this.”

Despite not reaching the 2,019-sandwich target, Quirk deemed that the event was still able to achieve its two goals of providing a social space for the sophomore community and serving the community at large.

Ben Josie ’19 attended the event and appreciated the chance to get to know other sophomores while giving back to the community.

“I missed my class and it was a good way to be reunited with them,” Josie said. “Service is one of the best ways to… grow closer [with one another] while doing something meaningful and effective.”

For two hours, attendees made sandwiches together at Terman Fountain while a live band played music. According to Josie, students were able to have a lot of fun while also focusing on the task at hand.

“It was fun and goofy… we had a great time doing it, trying to see who could be the fastest, the most efficient, had the best system [making sandwiches],” Josie said.

In order for the event to be successful and the service meaningful, the student cabinet and class presidents personally planned and handled every detail of the event — from purchasing the appropriate ingredients to finding the right organization to work with.

“We reached out to organizations and found Peninsula Food Runners, which accepts donations of… not professionally packaged food,” Quirk said. “They were able to help us distribute [the sandwiches] to local food shelters.”

Coming up next for the sophomore class presidents and cabinet is the planning and hosting of this year’s Mausoleum Party, which will be taking place on Oct. 29.

Contact Andrea Villa at acvilla ‘at’ stanford.edu.