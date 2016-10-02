Widgets Magazine

Instant recap: Football unable to execute on both sides of ball as Huskies trounce Cardinal https://t.co/uucBTKkbK5: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on how he expects the team to respond: "I've got a locker room full of Stanford guys. They're leaders...I expect them to bounce back.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "We're going to attack like we're 0-12...but not overreact.": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "They played extremely well...We got ourselves behind the eight ball." Identified third down and noise as big problems: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Total domination from the Huskies tonight. Chris Petersen and his staff deserve a lot of credit for coming out firing and never letting up: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Isaiah Brandt-Sims records his first career catch in his home state: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford came into this game having allowed 3 total TDs. Cardinal have given up 6 tonight: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Huskies add another touchdown. First time Stanford has surrendered over 40 points since 2014 at Oregon. UW leads 44-6.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
KJ Carta-Samuels in at QB. Inherits a very different situation compares to last year: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford rolling in second unit on the defensive line here: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Field hockey defeats Davis in double overtime showdown
Freshman Nina Randolph sealed the Cardinal victory in the 91st minute of double overtime with a one-touch shot into the upper left corner. This marks Randolph's second career goal with Stanford field hockey. (DAVID BERNAL/isiphotos.com)

By: Amanda McLean | Desk Editor

Defense ruled the day in No. 17 Stanford’s (5-4, 1-0 America East) 1-0 victory over UC Davis (3-7, 0-1). In contrast to the Cardinal’s regular season blowout of the Aggies last year, this was a game marked by a low scoreline despite many offensive chances for Stanford.

The Cardinal came out quickly in the first half, taking control and outshooting the Aggies by a margin of 4-1. UC Davis had to come up with some key defensive plays and saves to stop Stanford from putting any numbers on the board, with the Cardinal having three scoring chances in the first half alone.

The second half opened at a similar pace, as Stanford quickly notched 2 shots but was unable to find the back of the net. The second half saw 9 total shots and 4 penalty corners form the Cardinal, but the Aggies still held strong at a 0-0 tie.

In overtime, junior goalkeeper and captain Beth Lee again proved to be a key player, making 3 saves in the first overtime period to push the standoff to a second overtime period.

Stanford finally broke through in the second when freshman Nina Randolph notched the second goal of her Stanford career on a one-handed touch up to the top left corner of the cage off of an assist by junior Sarah Helgeson in the 91st minute.

After the win, coach Tara Danielson was happy with many aspects of the team’s play.

“The team moved the ball well today and created solid goal scoring opportunities throughout the game. We need to clean it up in the attacking D and finish the play,” she said.

Next up for the Cardinal is more conference play, as they travel to Cal on Friday before hosting Pacific on Sunday.

 

Contact Amanda McLean at ammclean ‘at’ stanford.edu.

