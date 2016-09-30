Rape reported on east campus Friday morning

A rape was reported to a Campus Security Authority on Friday. While it has not been said when the report was made, the female victim said she was raped in the early morning hours on Sept. 30 and a Community Alert was sent by the University late that night.

The assault, which was perpetrated by a male unknown to the victim, occurred in a student residence on east campus. No information about the suspect and no further details are available, according to the alert. However, updates will be posted by the Stanford University Department of Public Safety.

The alert also said that Stanford “does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct or sexual harassment” and encourages victims or such actions to report the incident. The University also consolidated a list of resources for students, found below.

Confidential Resources:

Stanford Confidential Support Team

https://vaden.stanford.edu/get-help-now/sexual-assault

650-726-6933 or 650-725-9955 (after hours)

YWCA Stanford Rape Crisis Hotline

650-493-7273

CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services)

650-723-3785

https://vaden.stanford.edu/caps-and-wellness/counseling-and-psychological-services-caps

Faculty Staff Help Center

650-723-4577

https://cardinalatwork.stanford.edu/faculty-staff-help-center

Non-Confidential Resources:

Title IX Office

https://titleix.stanford.edu

650-497-4955

Sexual Assault and Relationship Abuse (SARA) Office

https://sara.stanford.edu

Additional Resources:

https://notalone.stanford.edu

https://stanford.app.box.com/sexual-assault-resources

https://www.police.stanford.edu/security-report.html