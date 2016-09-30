Rape reported on east campus Friday morning September 30, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Ada Statler-Throckmorton Managing Editor of News By: Ada Statler-Throckmorton | Managing Editor of News A rape was reported to a Campus Security Authority on Friday. While it has not been said when the report was made, the female victim said she was raped in the early morning hours on Sept. 30 and a Community Alert was sent by the University late that night. The assault, which was perpetrated by a male unknown to the victim, occurred in a student residence on east campus. No information about the suspect and no further details are available, according to the alert. However, updates will be posted by the Stanford University Department of Public Safety. The alert also said that Stanford “does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct or sexual harassment” and encourages victims or such actions to report the incident. The University also consolidated a list of resources for students, found below. Confidential Resources: Stanford Confidential Support Team https://vaden.stanford.edu/get-help-now/sexual-assault 650-726-6933 or 650-725-9955 (after hours) YWCA Stanford Rape Crisis Hotline 650-493-7273 CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) 650-723-3785 https://vaden.stanford.edu/caps-and-wellness/counseling-and-psychological-services-caps Faculty Staff Help Center 650-723-4577 https://cardinalatwork.stanford.edu/faculty-staff-help-center Non-Confidential Resources: Title IX Office https://titleix.stanford.edu 650-497-4955 Sexual Assault and Relationship Abuse (SARA) Office https://sara.stanford.edu Additional Resources: https://notalone.stanford.edu https://stanford.app.box.com/sexual-assault-resources https://www.police.stanford.edu/security-report.html campus alert campus climate crime rape Sexual Assault sexual misconduct supd Title IX 2016-09-30 Ada Statler-Throckmorton September 30, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.