Field hockey begins conference play against UC Davis

Women’s field hockey (4-4) travels north on Friday to play UC Davis, where it has never lost, to open conference play in the America East.

The team comes off a victory against Yale last Sunday that cemented head coach Tara Danielson’s 100th win with the Cardinal. Despite some tactical adjustments mid-game, Stanford was able to connect the dots between the new talent of freshmen like goalkeeper Kelsey Bing and veteran offenders like senior Fran Tew and junior Sarah Helgeson.

Stanford ranks No. 14 in the NCAA Field Hockey RPI Rankings. UC Davis, currently ranked No. 57, has its work cut out, especially if it wants to compensate for its losses to the Cardinal last fall.

The last Cardinal-Aggie matchup from a season ago was a 5-1 blowout featuring 5 goals from five different Cardinal players, one of the team’s highest-scoring games of the 2015 season. This year, UC Davis is 3-6 in non-conference play. However, the Aggies are riding the momentum of a 10-0 blowout of LIU Brooklyn last Sunday.

This record-setting victory marks the Aggies’ largest margin of victory and biggest margin in a shutout result in the program history. Offensive talent from Aggies Agustina Singh, Kathleen Humphries and Lauren Copeland, the trio that combined to score seven of the 10 goals against LIU, will keep the Cardinal defense sharp.

The Cardinal hope to extend their win streak to four in Davis this Friday at 3 p.m.

