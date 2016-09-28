Women’s volleyball faces tough road test at Washington

No. 4 Stanford women’s volleyball (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) faces a difficult challenge on the road this week, taking on No. 5 Washington (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Seattle.

The Cardinal will look to continue its winning streak within the conference, as this would maintain and possibly even better its current standing since all four of the top Pac-12 teams hold a 2-0 conference record so far this season.

The two teams have very similar statistics, suggesting a testing match for Stanford on the road. The Huskies average 14.4 kills per set against the Cardinal’s 14.2, along with 1.5 aces per set compared to Stanford’s 1.2. The Huskies have also played two more matches than the Cardinal, giving them a bit of a leg up.

However, the Stanford defense has outdone the Washington defense with 139.5 blocks over Washington’s 129.0.

The Cardinal will have to play cohesively and rely on a strong defense in order to continue their Pac-12 winning streak.

