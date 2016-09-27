Open letter from Stanford athletics director Bernard Muir

Stanford promotes as core values both freedom of expression and a diverse and inclusive community. To be true to its mission of supporting free expression, the university itself remains politically neutral, including within athletics.

In light of the growing number of athletes who have been protesting racial injustice in the setting of the U.S. national anthem prior to sporting events, some members of our community have questioned whether a political statement was made by a billboard image of an outstanding football team captain leading his team into the stadium carrying an American flag.

I am writing to state unequivocally that the image is neither a political statement nor a comment on the current social protests. The running of the flag is a long-standing tradition that honors the student-athlete selected. The billboard was planned months ago and posted on Aug. 18, before the football season and before the recent protest movement began. The original intents of the ad – to recognize a student-athlete and generate interest in our football program – were never associated with the current debate. Consistent with the promotion of free expression, Stanford Athletics and the University take no position on the issue.

Any member of the Stanford community may express their individual view on this issue. A university depends, at its core, on the free and open exchange of ideas in a culture of mutual respect.

Our athletics advertising images are rotated on a regular basis, and this one will be kept on its current schedule and changed after the end of the football season.



– Bernard Muir

Director of Stanford Athletics