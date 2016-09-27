Old Chem building to reopen as Sapp Center for Teaching and Learning

Stanford’s long-empty Old Chemistry building, which stands to the side of the Oval, will open later this fall as the Sapp Center for Teaching and Learning.

The renovated building will serve as a multidisciplinary research and instruction space for chemistry, biology, art and economics, among other subjects. Stanford estimates that more than 4,000 students will make use of the Sapp Center’s facilities when faculty and undergraduates move into the space in early 2017.

“The new labs (will) allow us to show students how much these subjects intertwine,” Jennifer Schwartz Poehlmann, a senior chemistry lecturer, told Stanford News.

The building’s completion will mark the first milestone in the construction of the Biology Chemistry Quad. Plans for the new area, developed under former president and now President Emeritus John Hennessy, also include the Bass Biology Building, which is currently under construction between the Mudd Chemistry Building and the Gates Computer Science Building.

The old chemistry building, one of the original five “noble” buildings set out in Jane Stanford’s vision for the University, has been out of use since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and has undergone extensive restoration in order to reopen.

Improvements include the excavation of a 300-seat auditorium, a new library space to hold some of the science collections, research lab space and a study space overlooking the Oval.

According to chemistry department chair Keith Hodgson, David Mulvane Ehrsam and Edward Curtis Franklin Professor of Chemistry, the laboratory space is sorely needed.

“This renovation allows us to replace an aging set of labs and update parts of our curriculum,” Hodgson told Stanford News.

The design updates seek to preserve the building’s original concept and design from its opening over a century ago.

Accompanying the building’s reopening will be a renaming of the facility in honor of the Sapp family. Rick Sapp ’78, a former Board of Trustees member, graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and in years since has both donated to the University and facilitated fundraising.

In 2010 the family endowed the Sapp Family Provostial Professorship in Stanford’s Bio-X program, which fosters interdisciplinary research in biology and medicine. Sapp also helped raise donations for the University while he worked abroad and continued to do so in Southern California after his retirement from Goldman Sachs.

