Field hockey notches 100th win for head coach Danielson
Stanford, Ca - September 2, 2016: The Stanford Cardinal vs the Michigan Wolverines at Varsity Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, Ca. Final score Stanford 1, Michigan 2.

Field hockey notches 100th win for head coach Danielson

Olivia Hummer

Managing Editor

By: Olivia Hummer | Managing Editor

With wins over University of Massachusetts (4-4) and Yale (4-4) this weekend, Stanford field hockey head coach Tara Danielson secured her 100th career victory. The Cardinal are currently ranked No. 18 and will end their East Coast roadtrip as owners of a three-game win streak and a 4-4 season record.

Danielson, currently in her seventh year as head coach of the Cardinal, has taken the Stanford program to new heights, as the team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament in five of the past six years and remained in the national rankings for nearly all of her tenure. In 2014, Danielson coached the Cardinal to a NCAA Tournament. In a sport that spends much of its time on the road, competing against predominantly East Coast teams, Danielson has taught the team to succeed away from home.

Last weekend’s roadtrip was no different.

On Friday afternoon, the Cardinal took on UMass in a defensive showdown. Stanford emerged victorious after freshman Jessica Welch scored her fourth goal of the season in the 62nd minute, giving the Cardinal a 1-0 lead and the win. In the first half, just 5 shots were allowed in 35 minutes of play. In the second half, Stanford stepped up offensively, but Welch’s goal was the only one to make it in.

With 99 wins for Danielson in the books, Stanford took on Yale on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs came out hot, scoring their first goal in the first three minutes. The Cardinal defense stepped up from there, holding Yale scoreless for the remainder of the match. After senior defender Fran Tew tied it up in the 13th minute, Stanford never looked back. Junior midfielder Sarah Hegelson scored her third and fourth goals of the season, converting penalty corners to give Cardinal a 3-1 win.

Up next, Stanford will return to California to take on UC Davis this Friday at 3 p.m.

 

Contact Olivia Hummer at ohummer ‘at’ stanford.edu.

About Olivia Hummer

Olivia Hummer '17 is a managing editor of The Daily's sports section and writes about volleyball, football and baseball. When she's not filling in as an emergency copy editor, she can be found curled up in a ball bemoaning the misfortunes of her beloved Seattle Mariners or cursing the misuse of the Stanford Athletics logo. Olivia is a senior majoring in history from Covina, California, and can be reached at ohummer 'at' stanford.edu.
