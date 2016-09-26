Junior Harrison Enright capped off a strong showing from the Cardinal with three goals in their final match of the MPSF Invitational. Stanford won three of four games this weekend, finishing fifth overall. (HECTOR GARCIA-MOLINA/stanfordphoto.com) Men’s water polo places fifth in MPSF Invitational September 26, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Tristan Vanech Managing Editor By: Tristan Vanech | Managing Editor The No. 5 Stanford water polo team (8-2) finished fifth in the MPSF Invitational on Sunday following three wins against ranked teams and a loss to No. 4 Pacific in the weekend tournament. The fifth-seeded Cardinal tallied a season-high 20 goals in their first game of the three-day contest with a 20-6 decision over No. 18 San Jose State at Northgate High School on Friday. Senior driver Sam Pfeil led the team with 5 goals, three of which came in the third quarter. On Saturday, junior Mitchell Mendoza hit two goals late in the second quarter to tie Pacific, 4-4, at halftime. The Tigers burst into the second half with three straight goals in the first two minutes to start pulling away from the Cardinal. A fourth-quarter goal by sophomore driver Blake Parrish to put Stanford within one point of Pacific proved to be too little, too late as the Cardinal fell to the Tigers, 9-8. Later that afternoon, the team rebounded to beat No. 10 Pepperdine, 11-9. The Cardinal fought off an early four-score deficit with solid team play and late-game goals by junior Cody Smith and senior Justin Roberto to earn the squad a spot in the fifth-place match. Junior Harrison Enright led Stanford with 3 goals in its final match of the weekend against No. 7 Long Beach State. The 8-6 win at Spieker Aquatics Complex at Berkeley capped the tournament for the Cardinal. The team gets a week’s rest after a busy weekend with its next game at Santa Clara on Oct. 5. Contact Tristan Vanech at tvanech ‘at’ stanford.edu. Blake Parrish cody smith Harrison Enright Justin Roberto Long Beach State Mitchell Mendoza MSPF Invitational Pacific Pepperdine sam pfeil San Jose State Santa Clara water polo 2016-09-26 Tristan Vanech September 26, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.